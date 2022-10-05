Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Focused On Being 'Stronger Than What I'm Going Up Against'

ASHBURN, Va. -- Brian Robinson Jr. was all set to be one of the bigger stories of the early season as the Washington Commanders prepared to launch their regular season efforts against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite just three preseason opportunities compared to the four many rookie running backs had before him, Robinson earned the Commanders' starting job.

Earned the right to play behind and next to quarterback Carson Wentz as the No. 1 back on an NFL roster.

Then, the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout was wounded in a botched robbery attempt on August 28th. One day after the final preseason game of his rookie season, and less than two weeks before he was supposed to launch his career in front of a home crowd at FedEx Field.

But an atmosphere of excitement with a shade of hope appeared on Wednesday when Robinson was activated from the non-football injury (NFI) list and practiced with his teammates for the first time.

"I've been dealt so much adversity in my life," Robinson said following practice. "This is just another situation where I have to be stronger than what I'm going up against."

He also said he was happy about doing what he was able to on Wednesday, stating that he wasn't expecting to accomplish as much as he did.

In his absence, Antonio Gibson has resumed the starting role he had lost this preseason after a fumble against the Carolina Panthers brought up too many memories of his league-leading ball security issues in 2021.

Through four games, Gibson is leading his team in touches and yards, while keeping hold of the ball along the way.

And truthfully, Gibson may still get the start this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. As even Robinson himself can't say whether or not he expects to play this weekend.

But the eyes are certainly turning towards Robinson as he works his way back.

"(Robinson) looked solid," coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday. "His retention, his recall looked pretty good."

Rivera also commented on watching Robinson cut, and pointed to a specific instance in practice where he planted on the injured leg, and looked confident in doing so.

While Robinson certainly looked good in his first portion of practice open to the media, it doesn't mean he'll play this Sunday.

Even if he does, conditioning is going to be a question. So a pitch count is possible, if not expected.

Will getting Robinson back alone bring Washington more wins in the future? Only time will tell.

For now, everyone is just happy to see him back on the field and pushing towards reclaiming what he earned more than a month ago.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.