Commanders Ex Captain Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty in Crash That Killed Girlfriend

The Washington Commanders in 2021 found themselves burdened by what coach Ron Rivera labeled "real-life shit,'' including a Christmas weekend tragedy in the form of Deshazor Everett being involved in a car crash that killed a passenger.

And now former Commanders safety and special-teams captain Deshazor Everett is doing just that, having pleaded guilty to reckless driving in the crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters.

Everett was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter after he was found to be driving more than double the 45 MPH speed limit at the time of the accident. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Everett’s vehicle “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over” on the night of Dec. 23.

Recently, the charges against Everett were reduced to misdemeanor reckless driving, to which he pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

On the night of the accident, Everett was treated for non-life threatening injuries before his release from the hospital. A month later, Everett, age 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and released on $10,000 bond.

Reckless driving in Virginia carries a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500.

Everett and Peters had been out to dinner with teammates Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste.

In March, the Commanders released Everett as the investigation continued. He had been a foundational member of the locker room, having been with Washington since 2015 by starting his career as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M in 2015.

“Real-life shit,” Rivera called it on the Monday after the team's demoralizing 57-14 loss at Dallas. “You have to deal with those things, and it’s tough. It’s not easy to try to separate and compartmentalize situations like that. It spills over.

“It’s human nature.”