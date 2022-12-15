Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Taking It 'Step By Step' as Washington Fights For Playoffs

Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson isn't looking past the New York Giants and is taking it one game at a time as his team pushes to secure its playoff spot.

Washington Commanders rookie receiver Jahan Dotson is not getting caught looking too far ahead. With the Commanders sitting at 7-5-1 before their second meeting against the New York Giants, a playoff berth is well within their grasp.

But looking too far down the road can have serious consequences and result in dropping a game that Washington shouldn't. For Dotson, it is all about the here and now.

"You just got to look at it as one game at a time," Dotson said. " You got to take it day by day, step by step. I say that all the time. You can't look forward into the future because right now is what is going to predict the future. We just got to focus on the Giants and getting the job done."

Getting the job done against the Giants on Sunday Night Football will go a long way to easing some of the pressure for Ron Rivera's team. But that is easier said than done.

Having played the Giants before its bye week that resulted in a 20-20 tie, Washington again fronts up against Brian Daboll's team. The uniqueness of that scheduling isn't lost on Dotson.

"I've never in my career played someone twice in a season," Dotson said. "It's definitely weird focusing on the same opponent we played two weeks ago who is our next opponent, but we know those guys. We're familiar with them, which gives us an advantage. We're ready for what they're going to do. Can't wait to get out on Sunday."

The Commanders face their division rivals at FedEx Field, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen wants the stadium rocking on Sunday night in a game that has big NFC East and playoff implications. With the world watching on primetime, Washington can lay down a marker and put some much-needed distance between themselves and the Giants.

