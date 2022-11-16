Commanders Kicker Joey Slye Recognized for Great Performance Against Eagles

A team win is something the Washington Commanders have been chasing all season.

Even in their victories, typically it's been one or even two units doing well, but never all three.

Until Week 10, in Philadelphia, on Monday Night Football.

The offense scored two touchdowns, ran for over 150 yards and dominated time of possession.

Washington's defense came away with four takeaways and held the Philadelphia Eagles to fewer points in the whole game than what they allowed in just the second quarter of the last time these two teams met.

Finally, the special teams contributed in the field position battle and on the scoreboard, especially through the leg of kicker Joey Slye.

The kicker was a perfect six for six on kicks Monday, scoring 14 points for his team in what became an 11-point win.

"Slye converted all four of his field goal attempts in Washington’s victory over Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, connecting from 32, 44, 55 and a career-long 58 yards," said the NFL via a press release announcing Slye as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Year. "He also converted both of his extra point attempts to account for 14 points, the most of any kicker in Week 10. Slye was also the only kicker to convert on multiple field goals from over 50 yards this week."

This is the second time in Slye's career winning the award, and the last time was back in 2019 when he and coach Ron Rivera were with the Carolina Panthers.

One of his made field goals came at the end of the first half.

The 58-yard kick was important because it was Slye's career-long, but also gave Washington another dose of momentum prior to heading into halftime with the Eagles receiving the second-half kickoff.

It also gave the Commanders a 20-14 lead at the time.

"That's huge just because of the fact that you don't want to go into the halftime pretty much even because they'll come out, they'll get the ball first and who knows what happens," Rivera said about the made kick. "So, if you can put points on the board and steal a possession, and we were able to do that."

Not only did Washington steal a possession, the stole a win as well.

And gave the Eagles their first loss of the year in the process.

All thanks to a three-phase approach, with each doing its fair share to get the win.

Especially the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, kicker Joey Slye.

