ESPN Reporting Washington Commanders Kicker Brandon McManus Accused of Sexual Assault
An ESPN article reported Monday that Washington Commanders kicker Brandon McManus has been accused of sexual assault in a civil suit filed on Friday.
"Two women are suing kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars, alleging that McManus sexually assaulted them during the team's overseas flight to London last year," the report says about the Commanders kicker, citing court documents obtained by the publication.
The report, written by staff writer Michael DiRocco with contributions from ESPN's Washington beat reporter John Keim, goes on to outline the accusations made in the suit.
"The two women -- identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit filed Friday night in Duval County Circuit Civil Court -- accuse McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them," the documents reportedly state. "They also accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team."
"We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter."- From Washington Commanders Statement
With the Jaguars at the time, McManus and his teammates flew to London to play two NFL regular season games overseas, the first happening on October 1st of 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons. The second took place on October 8th, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills.
Because of what took place during the flight overseas one of the accusers says they took deliberate action to avoid McManus on the trip back to the United States.
At the time of this writing no statement from McManus or his attorney has been issued, but Washington did issue the following statement via the ESPN report.
"Earlier today, we were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus. We take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter. We have been in communication with the League Office and Brandon's representation, and will reserve further comment at this time."
In addition to the accusations against McManus directly, the lawsuit blames the Jaguars for not controlling the player and several teammates as the flight "quickly turned into a party" leading to flight attendants being offered money to drink and dance inappropriately for McManus.
The NFL prohibits alcohol on team flights, something the Commanders were reminded of publicly in 2022 when quarterback Taylor Heinicke was caught holding cans of Busch Light on a flight home in multiple social media posts following their Week 10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
