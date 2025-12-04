Commanders, Eagles Week 16 rivalry matchup receives kickoff change

The Washington Commanders may have lost their last game against the Denver Broncos, but they showed fight against one of the NFL's top contenders, proving that they have it in them to compete despite circumstances being against them.

The Commanders have tried to fight valiantly throughout the season, but unfortunately, have not been able to find the groove that made last season so special, with injuries playing a major role in that.

While the playoffs might seem like a pipe dream this season, it's not completely out of the question. However, they will likely have to run the table, including four NFC East matchups, with two against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Much was made of this rivalry to begin the season, but it has lost its luster since then. In recent news, the first matchup between the two in Week 16 has now been flexed out of the primetime Sunday Night Football slot, with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears matchup filling their former position.

Commanders, Eagles flexed to earlier time slot in Week 16

While to some this may seem like a slight, it makes sense. There is not much hope for the Commanders turning things around, even if they can win their next two games against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. Meanwhile, the Packers and Bears are on a collision course that could see Week 16 determine the winner of the NFC North and a higher seed once the playoffs begin in January.

Last season, the Commanders and Eagles split the regular season series before meeting again in the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately for Washington, things didn't pan out for them as they went on to lose the game.

Neither team has lived up to the expectations that were placed upon them to begin the season. While the Commanders have dealt with injuries that have practically derailed their season, the Eagles have dealt with major drama inside the locker room and have lacked any offensive burst or cohesion, and their usually stout defense hasn't quite been the same, even allowing the Bears to rush for over 250 yards on them just a week ago.

Things have looked different in the NFC East this year, but it will likely come down to either the Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys as the winner of the division. If the Commanders want to make some noise despite being out of the playoff conversation, beating the Eagles even once in the final three weeks would go a long way in doing so.

