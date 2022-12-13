Commanders LB Jon Bostic: 'We Can Play With' Best in NFL

With the playoffs in sight, the Washington Commanders' most veteran linebacker knows his team is capable of beating the NFL's best squads.

With four games left to play the Washington Commanders are in control of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race and currently hold a 73 percent chance of playing in the postseason.

And while they've reached this point by winning six of their last eight games, nobody really views the Commanders as challengers for the title of the NFL's best.

Even though one of those six wins came against the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles whose loss to Washington is still their only one of the year.

"It definitely was a big win for us," Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic said when reflecting on the primetime win during an interview on the Locked On Gators podcast. "I think it really showed guys on our team...that we can play with the best in this league. That's a really good football team. They're probably going to make a deep playoff run. For us to be able to go into their house, primetime game, and suck the air out of that stadium, it's big time."

Bostic went on to talk about how it took each and every player on Washington's roster making plays for their team to get the win in Philadelphia.

Without a doubt, if you look across the other wins in this stretch of games you'll find much of the same.

Players make plays, sometimes with big names, but other times not.

"A lot of guys stepped up," Bostic continued. "Especially young guys in so many different phases of the game. Not just on offense and defense but special teams as well. A guy like (safety) Jeremy Reaves (who's) a household name to us, but on the outside of our building he's not as much...and right now he's playing his best ball but the crazy thing is, he's been playing like that...realistically he's probably the best special teams player in the league right now."

Knowing they can beat the best the NFL has to offer is good for the confidence of the Commanders.

Getting a win over the New York Giants, a team Washington tied in Week 13, would raise the team's postseason odds to 82 percent or better.

There's nothing more dangerous than a confident team in the postseason that's already beaten the top team in the league.

And thanks to veterans like Bostic, and playmakers across the roster like Reaves, the Commanders are looking to prove to everyone else what they already know themselves.

That they can beat anyone.

