Commanders Looking to Sign DB Kam Curl to Extension This Offseason?

Kam Curl won't be a free agent until after next season. But could the Washington Commanders sign him to an extension this offseason?

The Washington Commanders face many difficult contract decisions this offseason, and one of them centers around Kam Curl.

Curl, who turns 24 this offseason, won't be a free agent until next year, but as a seventh-round pick making just over $1 million next season, he will be due for a massive payday on his next deal.

It would behoove the Commanders to get ahead of the curve and sign him to an extension now before he potentially plays out of his money bracket for Washington to sign in a year. The Commanders also risk letting Curl walk for no return.

Signing Curl to an extension this offseason is certainly a possibility for the Commanders front office.

"We are still working through a lot of situations and when you allocate resources in one spot, you don't have 'em for a different spot and all that has to fit into what we're trying to do," general manager Martin Mayhew said. "So, it's an ongoing process and ongoing discussion.”

Curl recorded 83 tackles in 12 games for the Commanders this season. He missed the first two and the final three games of the year, and his presence could have changed the fortune for Washington this season. If he was healthy, there's a chance the Commanders would be preparing for a wild card game this weekend.

Ron Rivera has praised Curl all season long, but when it comes to his future, he wants to keep his cards close to his chest.

"We understand and he is a part of what we're trying to do, but you know, to sit here and play our hand right now, it doesn't make sense for us,” Rivera said.

Last offseason, the Commanders took the initiative to sign Terry McLaurin to an extension and he had his best season to date this past year. The Commanders can only hope that the same could happen if Curl inked an extension this offseason.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here