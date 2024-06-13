Washington Commanders 'Most Notable Departure' Impacts Secondary
The Washington Commanders had an offseason overhaul, stripping the entire franchise from top to bottom. They didn't do so literally, of course, but it was close. With new ownership, a new coaching staff and a strong 2024 NFL Draft, returning the least amount of talent from a season ago only made sense.
The roster overhaul was real, and given the team's 4-13 record last season, it seemed needed to move forward. in doing so, the team was going to lose some contributors they might find themselves missing next season, but who was the "most notable" departure?
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan claims the most impactful departure from the Commander is safety Kamren Curl.
"Despite being a former seventh-round pick, Kamren Curl blossomed into an impactful safety in Washington's secondary," Sullivan wrote. "He started in 53 of his 60 career games including all 16 of his games played last season. In 2023, he posted a career-high 115 tackles and matched a high with five pass breakups. In March, he signed a two-year contract with the Rams. "
Off a career season, the Commander might've liked to Curl, though he eventually signed with the Los Angeles Rams, as Sullivan alluded to.
While Curl wasn't a player who was going to turn heads by pulling down interceptions, he was a solid, versatile defensive back. Losing the safety was part of a huge roster turnover, and there will now be an opportunity for new starter-level talents to emerge as the franchise looks toward a new era.
With Dan Quinn -- a former defensive coordinator for the Commanders division rival Dallas Cowboys -- taking over as the head coach, it would have been interesting to see the former Washington safety on the roster to see what his scheme fit would have been.
Either way, Curl chose his new destination and might find himself in a position to make a big impact over the next two seasons.
