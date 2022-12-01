Commanders Injury Report: RB Antonio Gibson Downgraded Thursday

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a key NFC East Division matchup coming this weekend as they visit the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

A win there, and the Commanders become holders of the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff race.

Lose, and Washington could be on the outside looking in, a place the team has already been prior to ripping off six wins in seven tries.

And the team will be looking to see if they can get defensive end Chase Young (knee) active for his first game of the season.

Doing so could add a pass-rushing boost to a defensive front already performing at the top of the league.

After being limited in practice all last week before ultimately remaining inactive on game day, Young started this week the same way.

THURSDAY'S PRACTICE REPORT

Did Not Participate

WR Dax Milne (Foot)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

OG Trai Turner (Knee/Ankle)

RB Antonio Gibson (Foot)

Limited

C Tyler Larsen (Shoulder)

TE Logan Thomas (Rib)

DE Chase Young (Knee)

Downgraded from Wednesday

Gibson was noticeably absent during the waning moments of the win over the Atlanta Falcons while veteran running back Jonathan Williams got in the mix.

While no official injury designation was given during the game itself, it now appears Gibson's foot injury may have been the cause of his not being on the field to help close out the win.

Given Washington's recent dedication to the run game … even with Brian Robinson Jr. available … it's fair to say Gibson's status moving forward may be the most important item to watch from this current list.

