Commanders vs. Giants Inactives: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Playing?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- At stake today for the Washington Commanders is third place in the NFC East Division featuring four teams with winning records, and the sixth seed in the conference playoff race.

Holding both of those currently are the New York Giants, who the Commanders visit on Sunday in Week 13 of the NFL schedule.

There's no better way to take playoff positioning than to do it by directly beating the team in front of you while extending a winning streak.

It would be the perfect way to get December football underway.

Going into the weekend we already knew the Commanders would have to clear this hurdle without the services of cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), guard Trai Turner (knee/ankle), and WR Dax Milne (foot).

But there were additional question marks around running back Antonio Gibson (foot) and defensive end Chase Young (knee).

"We got a plan for (Gibson) to get him ready," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said on Thursday. "I think as we go, he'll be alright."

As for Young, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was his usually vague self when it comes to commenting on the health of his players.

And coach Ron Rivera bluntly said we'd have no decision to report until Sunday came, saying, "He had a good day. We're gonna evaluate on Sunday."

With the game less than two hours away, we now have final decisions, and here are the players Washington will be moving ahead without as they face the Giants today.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

WR Dax Milne (Foot)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

LB De'Jon Harris

OG Trai Turner (Knee/Ankle)

OG Chris Paul

DE Chase Young (Knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS INACTIVE PLAYERS

OL Josh Ezeudu (Neck)

CB Adoree Jackson (Knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (Toe)

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Darnay Holmes

OG Joshua Ezeudu

TE Lawrence Cager

LB Elerson Smith

