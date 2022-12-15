Giants vs. Commanders Injury Report: RBs Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson Limited Wednesday

As the two NFC East Division rivals get set to face off for the second time in three weeks, we discuss who is trending towards playing, and who's not.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders currently have a 73 percent chance of making the playoffs.

That's a good number that could improve to as high as 93 percent with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

News broke earlier this week about quarterback Carson Wentz being added back to the active roster, and he was seen taking second-team reps at practice to start the week.

So the expectation is that Wentz will backup starter Taylor Heinicke on Sunday, in an atmosphere that should be buzzing with excitement as the Commanders try to win eight games in a single season for the first time under coach Ron Rivera.

But who else might be joining Wentz and Heinicke on the field this Sunday?

For that answer, we turn to the practice reports.

COMMANDERS WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DID NOT PRACTICE

None

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

RB Antonio Gibson (Foot)

WR Dax Milne (Foot)

OG Andrew Norwell (Shoulder)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Quad)

WR Cam Sims (Back)

DE James Smith-Williams (Concussion)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

DE Montez Sweat (Concussion)

OG Trai Turner (Knee)

DE Chase Young (Knee)

FULL PARTICIPANT

OL Sam Cosmi (Ankle)

LB Jamin Davis (Thumb)

