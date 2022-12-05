Commanders WR Jahan Dotson: Breakout Game in Tie at Giants

Just one week ago, Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson's rookie season had officially reached its biggest point of frustration.

It was his third game back from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss five contests, and while the Commanders walked away with a critical victory over the Atlanta Falcons, it had been Dotson's quietest game to date as a professional.

He saw just one target but failed to haul it in, finishing with zero receptions for the first time in his career. It brought his totals since returning to two receptions for 27 yards on only four targets.

For the No. 16 overall pick, the production just wasn't there, and questions began to arise surrounding his connection with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, as Dotson's pre-injury early-season success came with Carson Wentz under center.

But in Sunday's 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium with the New York Giants, Dotson reminded everybody why he was selected so high and why the Commanders are so optimistic about his future.

Late in the fourth quarter with the Commanders trailing by a touchdown and in danger of being shutout in the second half, Heinicke hit Dotson underneath.

Five seconds and 28 yards later, he was in the endzone with the effective game-tying touchdown after dodging one tackler, spinning away from another and beating one final man to the goal line.

It was the highlight play that put the cherry on top of Dotson's most productive game to date, finishing with career-highs in targets (nine) and receptions (five) while snatching his third touchdown. His 54 receiving yards were the second-most of his young career, as well.

Perhaps most impressive is that Dotson's day could've been even better, as there were a few close calls sprinkled in, per Heinicke.

"I missed Jahan on a couple throws today that could have been big plays," Heinicke said.

But nonetheless, the two connected more often than not - and considerably more than they had in the previous three games. It was a welcomed development for Dotson, who's looking to assert himself as a long-term starter at receiver alongside Terry McLaurin.

However, Dotson's big game didn't come about due to a sudden focus from the Commanders' offensive staff. Rather, it was a product of how the games and schemes played out, said coach Ron Rivera.

"I think it’s a little bit more in terms of what was out there," Rivera said. "For the most part, the way the plays are called they’re not necessarily designed to feature one guy as much as it is to go through your progression. A couple of times Jahan was the first of the progression, and we got the ball to him. The touchdown I think he was second in the progression and that’s why we got the ball to him."

It's an encouraging sign of where Dotson and Heinicke stand in terms of chemistry and trust. Rookies naturally face a learning curve to building relationships with quarterbacks, but considering Dotson appeared to have a sound connection with Wentz before missing a good chunk of the season with his injury and returned to a new face under center, his situation is a bit tougher than others.

While not a schematic adjustment by Washington's staff, Dotson' heightened presence is something Heinicke individually wanted to work on, because he recognizes how talented the former Penn State star is and thinks he can positively affect the team's winning push.

"Jahan, you see what he can do when the ball is in his hands in the open field," Heinicke said. "The more I can get the ball in those guys’ hands, the better we’ll be. Those guys are huge playmakers."

Dotson's playmaking ability is nothing new, but he hasn't been able to show it since the early stages of the season. Sunday was a pleasant reminder of what he is, and merely a glimpse of what he can be.

But still, the 22-year-old left MetLife frustrated ... but this time, over the result, not his production, expressing the same emotions that many fans and teammates alike felt after a 70-minute battle ended in a tie.

Nevertheless, Dotson left his mark in East Rutherford, something he'll aim to do countless times again in the future as a building block for the Commanders offense.

But in the short term, Dotson and company will get the next week to reflect and let the frustration subside before channeling it into a de-facto rematch with the Giants on Dec. 18.

