Commanders O-Line Worth Signing as Free Agents?

The Washington Commanders have five free agent offensive linemen. Will any of them re-sign with the team this offseason?

The Washington Commanders face a difficult offseason with 19 in-house free agents.

The top priority remains re-signing Daron Payne. He has been listed as someone the Commanders "can't afford to lose" in free agency this spring.

But who's next on the list after Payne? And will the team look to keep any of its offensive free agents?

The Commanders need a facelift on the offensive line. The team allowed 48 sacks this season, seventh-most in the NFL. There are five offensive linemen who face free agency this offseason that played for the Commanders last year ... Tyler Larsen, Nick Martin, Wes Martin, Wes Schweitzer, Trai Turner.

Out of the quintet, Turner was the only player to see the field for more than 50 percent of offensive snaps. As a free agent who signed a one-year deal last season, Turner underwhelmed and wasn't playing on the Pro Bowl level he used to be at.

Turner was serviceable, but at 30 years old, the team may look for a younger option. The rest of the linemen in question played as backups in 2022 and none of them stood out to warrant the same kind of attention that Payne will get in trying to re-sign.

Granted, all of the players will cost far less than Payne, but the offensive line needs a makeover ... and fresh blood is the easiest way to do it.

