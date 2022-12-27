NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall Multiple Spots?

Despite losing two straight games, the Washington Commanders are still the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

After holding their own in the game’s first 30 minutes, the Washington Commanders provided little resistance in the second half against the San Francisco 49ers in a 37-20 loss on Sunday in the Bay Area.

Despite being competitive against a 49ers team riding a seven-game winning streak before Sunday, Sports Illustrated’s power rankings weren’t kind to Washington. The 17-point loss dropped Washington from No. 13 to No. 19 after Week 16.

“It doesn’t quite matter who is in at quarterback,” SI writes. “I think we saw the Commanders peak this season, which was nice. They are a well-schemed offense with talented players, but nowhere near potent enough to contend with the upper crust of this conference.”

The burning question for Washington heading into its matchup against the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday is who will be under center. After Taylor Heinicke had two turnovers in the second half, he got benched for Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter.

Heinicke completed 13 of his 18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, plus an interception and fumble. Wentz was 12 of 16 for 123 yards with a touchdown.

Wentz started the season 2-4 before being put on the injured reserve for a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand. Heinicke went 5-1 in his first six starts and 0-2-1 in his last three.

Head coach Ron Rivera said a decision on who will start at home against Cleveland should come soon.

"We're going to evaluate the tape, talk about those things and I'll make a decision next week," Rivera said. "I'll make it early, too."

Despite the recent skid, Washington remains in the playoff picture as the No. 7 seed in the NFC after the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions lost their games. If Washington manages to win its final two games, they’ll make the playoffs. The ability to control their fate is something that Terry McLaurin looks forward to.

​"We still control our destiny,” McLaurin said. “Other teams in contention with us lost as well, so it's kinda like a stalemate. But we’ve gotta find a way to come back and get a win against Cleveland back at home. These last two [games] at home, you can’t really ask for much more to have an opportunity to get into the playoffs.”

The Commanders hope to regain some ground this weekend when they face the Cleveland Browns at home. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

