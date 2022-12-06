Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Looking to 'Move On' After Tie vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders want to stay out of the past.

Their 20-20 tie with the New York Giants left an odd feeling in the Washington Commanders' locker room. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke couldn't get his team over the line Sunday. But he didn't lose either as Washington's record moved to 7-5-1.

Having not tied a game since 2016, the overall feeling was disappointment. Despite the tie, Heinicke remains upbeat. Well, sort of.

"I've never tied in my life," Heinicke said. "It's a weird feeling. It pretty much feels like a loss, but obviously in the bigger picture, it doesn't count as one. We'll move on from this. We've got a bye week, and then we've got them again, so we've got to get ready for them again."

The NFL schedule played a trick on the Commanders as they face the Giants again after their bye week, in a now flexed Sunday Night Football slot.

Despite having the ball for 10+ minutes more, 17 more plays, and 100 more total yards, Washington couldn't get the win. The team will look at Sunday's game as a missed chance to further enhance its playoff spot.

"I feel like we had multiple opportunities to finish it," Heinicke said. "Whether it was right there before the half, there was a ball left inside to (Wide Receiver) Cam Sims where I feel like if I had thrown it out to the sideline, we'd get the ball at the thirty-five and have a chance for a field goal. And then there in overtime, if we're driving, we're on their side of the field, and if we can just get maybe eight more yards, we're giving (Kicker) Joey Slye another chance."

Those small margins are what sometimes decide a game. For Washington, having been in such good form since Heinicke's tenure as the starting quarterback, they did enough to win the game.

But as he stated, they will move on and have two weeks to prepare for the Giants visit to FedEx Field on Dec. 18, and hopefully, those small moments will go the Commanders way.

