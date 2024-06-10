Washington Commanders Safety 'Learned a Lot' During Offseason Workout Program
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders drafted a versatile defensive back in 2023 who could play multiple positions and be used in various ways to help the team's defense.
In his rookie season for the Commanders, Quan Martin started off primarily as the team's slot corner but eventually moved to become the free safety due to injuries and struggle in the defensive backfield, and it seems in that move he's found his home.
This offseason, Washington is using Martin in OTA practices almost exclusively as a free safety, and it appears that's where his future with the franchise will likely be. On top of a little positional stability, Martin also says he's getting a lot of knowledge in a short period this offseason. Especially from veteran safety Jeremy Chinn joining the squad.
"It's been good, man. With his experience, he just been teaching me the game," Martin said of his teammate. "I've learned a lot from him these last couple of weeks."
Of course, Chinn isn't the only one teaching Martin and the younger members of the Commanders roster.
In new head coach Dan Quinn's Washington the team has real teachers on the field, and on the coaching staff where the lessons are supposed to begin.
Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is one of those, and Martin says life under his new coaching staff is more about getting the finer parts of winning the NFL nailed.
"Just the small details, just getting us prepared just to be better players," Martin said when asked about where the new staff is making its mark the most. "Just teaching us the game and learning the ins and outs to help us play faster and just learn the defense."
The teaching, from Chinn, other veterans, and the coaching staff, will continue this week as the Commanders are scheduled to host a three-day mandatory minicamp before entering the long break before training camp gets underway late-July.
