How to watch Cowboys vs. Commanders (Week 17), TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

The Washington Commanders took another loss on the chin in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles and in the process lost backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to an injury, paving the way for NFL journeyman Josh Johnson.

The Commanders will likely roll with Johnson at quarterback in Week 17 when Washington hosts another NFC East rival in the Dallas Cowboys on Netflix.

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming from anywhere, or tuning in on the radio, we've got everything you need to follow the action. From kickoff time and channel info to the best ways to catch every snap live, don't miss a moment as the Commanders take on the Cowboys on Christmas Day.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Game Details

• Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders



• Date: Thursday, December 25th



• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST



• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium

What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on?

The Commanders-Cowboys game will air on Netflix.

How to stream Cowboys vs. Commanders live

Fans can stream the game live on:



• NFL+

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)



• Cowboys Radio Network (KRLD-FM 105.3 in Dallas/Fort Worth)



• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Cowboys vs. Commanders betting odds

• Spread: Commanders +7



• Over/Under: 50.5



• Moneyline: Commanders +270, Cowboys -340

Cowboys vs. Commanders preview

The Commanders' season has not gone according to plan, but they can try to salvage the season by ending it strongly against the Cowboys and then the Eagles in the final week of the 2025 season.

Washington enters this one battered with injuries, including to backup QB Marcus Mariota. The Commanders signed veteran Jeff Driskel leading up to the game, but will likely roll with Josh Johnson.

Johnson will have plenty of weapons at his disposal and will look to exploit a weak Cowboys’ defense while leaning on their staple of running backs.

The Commanders’ defense hasn’t been much better than the Cowboys and will likely struggle against Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams in what is sure to be a high-scoring matchup.

Washington will look to get revenge from their Week 7 game against Dallas where they lost 44-22 in Jerry’s World.

