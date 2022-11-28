'It Was Beautiful': Sean Taylor's Daughter Comments on Father's Commanders Memorial

The Washington Commanders franchise has been the butt of a lot of jokes around the league and in NFL fan groups and conversations.

And for the most part, deservingly so.

When the team unveiled its memorial installation on Sunday at FedEx Field to honor the life and memory of fallen safety Sean Taylor, the jokes continued and criticism flowed as freely as the rain fell on the field during Washington's sixth win in seven games.

'It's a mannequin,' some complained.

'They put soccer cleats on it,' others called out as a flaw.

By the way, the cleats were Taylor's daughter's favorite part of the whole thing.

But for all the complaining, there was at least one person who observed the installation and thought it was beautiful.

Taylor's daughter, Jackie.

Darrell Owens, Bowie TV

"It was beautiful, honestly," Jackie Taylor told WUSA9's Darren Haynes with tears still in her eyes. "They put everything that he wore, soccer cleats, like little things that defined him - that were special to him. And that he did as a player, so that was really special."

The intent of a memorial is to remember the memory of a person or group. And to give future generations a place to go and learn about the history of the memorialized.

For Taylor's family, this installation hit the mark. And as they gathered around it to take pictures and looked at the images and videos accompanying it, there were plenty of hugs and tears, but also smiles.

Watching the family walk around the quiet FedEx Field complex prior to fans entering the stadium Sunday, we got to witness a little bit of their awe as they observed the concourse area dedicated to the memorial, view the mural painted by Jackie's own uncle and see the Sean Taylor Legacy Project merchandise hanging up in the team store for the first time.

The family is happy with it. Taylor's daughter thinks it's beautiful.

Taylor wore his cleats and gloves his own way and played the game with unrivaled ferocity and passion.

And he died a hero, protecting his family with that same energy.

For his family, the memorial is reflective of who he was, and who he continues to be in their memories.

Washington fans have the opportunity to remember him the same.

And to bring generations of future fans to see it, look at the images, and view the videos narrated by players past and present as they talk about the man who made a large mark in a relatively short period of time.

If you look at it through photographed images and with a critical eye, then it's easy to see the flaws. And nobody should tell another they should suddenly believe it's perfect by any means.

But if you take it in the way Jackie and her friends and family did, then perhaps you too can begin to appreciate the memorial for it's intended purpose, honoring the life and memory of Washington Redskins legend Sean Taylor.

