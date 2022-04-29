NFL Draft: Commanders Rival Giants Hit Trenches Twice with Early Picks

A new rival for the Washington Commanders coming to the NFC East

We don't know that we could realistically criticize any position group targeted in the first round by the New York Giants.

As division rivals of the Washington Commanders, the Giants are at the bottom looking up and hoping their two Top 10 picks in the NFL Draft help them climb the latter, even if just a bit.

Needing offensive line and edge help urgently, plenty of blue-chip options awaited the team after watching four defenders come off the board to start the draft.

Ultimately, the Giants settled on Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the third edge off the board and fifth straight defender drafted to start the proceedings.

A player NFL.com's Lance Zierlien said is an, "Enticing edge defender whose game is fueled by traits and power over skill and instincts at this juncture of his career," in his draft profile of the Oregon pass rusher. "Thibodeaux is hardly a finished product, but has pro-ready attributes that should help him acclimate quickly. He's a plus run defender who punches above his weight at the point of attack with heavy hands and a sturdy base...However, he needs to add some go-to moves and more skilled hands to his bag if he is to affect the quarterback more frequently and reach his lofty potential as a standout, two-way edge defender."

With the top offensive tackles remaining, the Giants opted to take the best remaining edge rusher, waiting for their next pick to take Alabama lineman, Evan Neal.

A fit for a New York team lacking in toughness and the ability to win at the line of scrimmage in recent years.

Now, they'll hope Thibodeaux and Neal help them make a playoff push for the first time in a while after missing postseason action five years running, chasing down quarterbacks like Washington Commanders Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys while protecting their own.

For the Washington Commanders, the picks take two players off the board they likely weren't coveting anyway, which is always a positive.

The early run on defenders and trench players, however, will give the team pause as they continue to wait optimistically as safety Kyle Hamilton gets ever closer to falling out of the Top 10.