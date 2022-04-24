A perfect world scenario possibly, but one that could play out on draft day

When you take a look at the Washington Commanders' needs it's pretty clear where the team needs to go on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sure, the team could use help in many groups, but wide receivers, linebackers, and defensive backs have to be the main priority this weekend.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, the writer's No. 1 wide receiver at the NFL Draft for the Washington Commanders. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, the writer's No. 1 linebacker at the NFL Draft for the Washington Commanders. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, the writer's No. 1 safety at the NFL Draft for the Washington Commanders.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean the first pick of the draft will come from one of those position groups, especially if the top option isn't available or if the team deems a player just too much of a stretch to select at No. 11.

But what if multiple top prospects from a position group are available?

This is the exact scenario that my Locked On Commanders co-host Chris Russell and I faced when picking in the Ultimate NFL Mock Draft 2022, eventually coming away with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

With Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd gone to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 and Drake London heading to the New York Jets at No. 10, it came down to Hamilton, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Washington was close to last in every pass-defense category in 2021 and in the bottom 10 in opponent scoring.

Securing the back end with a talented and versatile safety like Kyle Hamilton helps everybody, from the defensive front to the Carson Wentz led offense that won't have to keep pace with a unit allowing more than 25 points per game, in 2022.

Meanwhile, Stingley ended up with the Minnesota Vikings one pick later while Wilson experienced the dreaded Day 1 slide waiting until pick No. 18 to get taken by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most selections get at least a small dose of mixed reviews, but this one drew plenty of praise from the panel of experts reacting to each pick in this year's event, including Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

"This is a great pick for the Washington (Commanders) because Kyle Hamilton has Top 5 talent, he just doesn't play a Top 5 position," said Irvin. "The bread and butter of this Washington football team comes on the defensive side...When you put Chase (Young) with this dude right here...that makes Washington a great defense, and that's where they're going to win this year."

Hamilton was once being projected as a Top 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, at worst a Top 10 selection, but slow run times at the Scouting Combine and at Notre Dame's Pro Day hurt his stock a little.

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton (No. 14). Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton (No. 14). Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton (No. 14).

Candace Cooper of the Locked On ACC Podcast further explained why Washington would be wise to ignore that data on draft night.

"I want you to first not get too caught up on drills," said Cooper. "Kyle Hamilton is a unicorn. He's absolutely going to make an immediate impact...I understand safeties are not the picks that normally get the top spots but don't miss out on what should be one of the best players, defensively."

Russell and I certainly took Cooper's advice and didn't get lost in the drills, and if a Hall of Fame receiver like Irvin sees dangerous defensive potential in a safety like Hamilton outside of the Top 10, then I think we chalk this up as a win for the Washington Commanders.