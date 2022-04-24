Skip to main content

'Dwayne Made Me A Better Man': Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Speaks At Haskins' Funeral

Terry McLaurin and Dwayne Haskins were teammates at Ohio State and in Washington for two seasons.

Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin first met and became teammates in 2016 when Haskins enrolled at Ohio State University. McLaurin was two years older and hadn't seen much action yet with the Buckeyes, so the pair became close.

Dwayne Haskins and Ron Rivera

Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Hands Hips © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27

Dwayne Haskins

The pair would practice together, but wouldn't see the field as a pair until 2018, but when they came together, they were dominant. McLaurin caught 11 touchdowns from Haskins in 2018. Washington felt that it needed that chemistry for its offense, so after Haskins was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington, the team took McLaurin two rounds later.

Haskins was tragically killed in a car accident two weeks ago in South Florida. A 911 call revealed that Haskins had been crossing the freeway to get gas in his car. He was 24 years old.

On Saturday, McLaurin gave a eulogy at his funeral in New Jersey where he talked about how Haskins helped him grow.

"He taught me what it was like to be a real friend..." McLaurin tearfully said. "So for that I will always be thankful for Dwayne because he made me a better friend and a better man."

Haskins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after his departure from Washington and was a backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph this past season.

Dwayne Haskins NBC 4 Prac Video

Dwayne Haskins

Haskins Good Release © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins SF © Joe Camporeale 2020 Dec 13

Dwayne Haskins

He was expected to compete for reps alongside Rudolph and newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason and was training with Steelers skill players down in South Florida during the offseason, but a tragic accident has cut his football career and life way too short.

