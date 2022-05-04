Skip to main content

NFL International Schedule Revealed: Commanders Playing Overseas in 2022?

While the Commanders get to stay home, others will head to foreign soil this coming season

Washington Commanders NFC East Division rival New York Giants are among the 10 teams that will play overseas as part of the NFL's international series. 

Bobby McCain vs New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

The last remaining team in the NFL to play in London is the Green Bay Packers, and that's who the Giants will face at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the U.K. 

If facing the Packers on the road wasn't tough enough, doing it on the back of a trip across the ocean promises to only crank up the difficulty level. 

The two teams will face off on October 9, but they aren't the only competition in town this year.

Joining the Giants and Packers in London will be the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints who play in Tottenham Hotspur on October 2, and then the Denver Broncos who will 'visit' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30. 

On November 13, NFL history will be made as the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will bring Tom Brady and company to Munich, Germany where they'll host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena, the home of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

B5F079BE-9414-4A10-AC76-62661603B7DC
Play

Robert Griffin III Comeback? Washington Ex QB 'Reaching Out' to Hated Cowboys

RGIII could be on his way out of retirement.

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ron Rivera
Play

Commanders Rookie Camps, OTAs - Dates Official

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Jahan-Dotson
Play

NFL Rookie of Year Odds: Where's Commanders Jahan Dotson?

Here are the early NFL Rookie of the Year odds, involving Jahan Dotson

By Kevin Tame21 hours ago
21 hours ago

It'll be the first-ever NFL regular-season game played in Germany, and will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET just like the three games happening in London. 

Finally, Mexico City will host the only divisional matchup on this year's international schedule when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals take the field in Estadio Azteca. 

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul

Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TDP-L-BRONCOS-WASHINGTON-_ADO7321x

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos

gibson saints

Washington Commanders vs New Orleans Saints

The good news for the Cardinals is they'll have star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back by then, from his six-week suspension for taking performance-enhancing substances.

No, the Washington Commanders won't be playing overseas in 2022 as they play their full slate of home games under a new name and brand, trying to rediscover consistent winning and reconnect with the fan base. 

Still, the NFL has a full schedule of entertaining games to grab the attention of fans at home and around the globe. 

B5F079BE-9414-4A10-AC76-62661603B7DC
News

Robert Griffin III Comeback? Washington Ex QB 'Reaching Out' to Hated Cowboys

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Rookie Camps, OTAs - Dates Official

By Washington Football Staff18 hours ago
Jahan-Dotson
News

NFL Rookie of Year Odds: Where's Commanders Jahan Dotson?

By Kevin Tame21 hours ago
Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera
News

Carson Wentz Won't Win With Washington Commanders - PFF

By David Harrison23 hours ago
Percy Butler Celebrates
News

Commanding Shift: Washington Commanders Rookie's Life Changes Beyond Football After Draft

By David HarrisonMay 3, 2022
NFL
News

Greg Olsen Talks 1-on-1 About 'Refreshing Experience' With Commanders HC Ron Rivera

By Cole ThompsonMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17539322
News

Commanders Sign 5x Pro Bowl Guard Trai Turner; New Offensive Line Depth Chart?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 2, 2022
Sam Howell
News

Washington Commanders Post-Draft NFL Power Ranking - Playoff Contender?

By Timm HammMay 2, 2022