PFF: Carson Wentz Won't Succeed With Washington Commanders

Never too early to look towards the future in the NFL

Believe it or not, NFL teams like the Washington Commanders have already begun the scouting process for the 2023 class of seniors and underclassmen likely to depart the college game for the pros.

And with post-draft grades flowing in for the 2022 class of rookies, analysts and experts are already pointing out spots on NFL rosters with clear holes and needs to fill in the next 12 months.

Another wave of free agency, and even a few trades, usually follow the NFL Draft every year, but the best players have already joined new teams long before this phase of the offseason.

With that in mind, Pro Football Focus dropped its Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft, with some interesting projections inside of it.

We'll cover some of the more interesting projections, but first we'll give you what you really came for.

A peek into the future of the Washington Commanders.

WHO WILL WASHINGTON PICK?

Not only is the Carson Wentz experience in Washington not going to go well, but the team is also going to finish in a worse final standing position than it did in 2021, according to PFF who has the team drafting 10th overall in this early projection.

If this is the case, then here's hoping the team benched Wentz before he hit the 70% snap mark, to protect their second-round pick.

With the 10th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, however, the Washington Commanders are projected to select Texas A&M safety, Antonio Johnson.

"While we’ve already had a Kyle Pitts impersonator come off the board, here comes a Kyle Hamilton-esque safety," Michael Renner wrote about the selection. "At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Johnson is a long, physical slot corner for the Aggies. He allowed only 228 yards on 62 targets last season."

TWO QUARTERBACKS IN THE TOP 5

This year's class had only one quarterback taken on day one as the league actively fought against the perception it's a passer-hungry bunch who will overpay for almost any player they think might fit what they need.

Next year, however, PFF projects two of them will come off the board in the first five picks with Alabama's Bryce Young projected to be the No. 1 player drafted, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud heading to the Detroit Lions at No. 4.

TOP 5 TIGHT END?

There are some position groups routinely looked over for Top 5 consideration on draft boards simply because it doesn't bring the same potential return on investment as other - more impactful - position groups tend to.

And usually, tight end is one of those positions. Unless there's a straight-up unicorn at the position coming out - hello, Kyle Pitts.

Apparently, Pitts is going to have competition following 2023's class with PFF putting Arizona tight end Arik Gilbert fifth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"After Kyle Pitts was billed as a generational tight end prospect just a year ago, we may not have to wait another generation for another tight end in that mold," writes Renner. "Gilbert sat out the 2021 season for personal reasons after transferring from LSU. However, as a freshman in 2020, the 6-foot-5, 248-pounder hauled in 35 balls for 368 yards with nine broken tackles."

Texas A&M safety, Antonio Johnson (No. 27) Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud

PFF PREDICTS SUPER BOWL WINNER

Mock drafts this far out are fun because while they project where top college stars may land, they also predict how NFL teams will fare.

And in the 2022-23 NFL Season, this PFF mock says the Buffalo Bills will win the Super Bowl next February over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A Top 10 pick for the Washington Commanders and another safety projection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Good thing it's just a projection.