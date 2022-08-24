Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Logan Thomas, Sam Howell Progressing

ASHBURN, Va. -- Training camp is technically over for the Washington Commanders, but by offering one more week of open practices to the media, we get a few more glimpses of what the team is building before restrictions set in.

Because of this, we also get a few more entries into our notebook series.

On Wednesday, there was plenty of progress to observe, and we start today's notebook with news that will impact this coming season.

LOGAN THOMAS ADVANCING

It's been a long time since we've seen tight end Logan Thomas take a live football rep, but we finally got it on Wednesday.

On his third day back at practice, Thomas lined up for seven-on-seven drills with quarterback Carson Wentz and the first-team offense, and he did so with applause coming in from his teammates on the field.

In what may have been the most celebrated rep of practice, internally, it's a positive step in Thomas' recovery as he continues to shoot for a possible Week 1 return.

SAM HOWELL'S POTENTIAL

We've said this before, but as we get close to wrapping up the preseason, it's important to remind everyone that quarterback Sam Howell has all the tools of an NFL quarterback, and continues to put them on display in practice.

The processing isn't always the fastest, and he certainly has a ways to go before he's ready to take the reigns of a professional offense. But if the education ever catches up to the athletic abilities, Washington found a fifth-round rookie who has real potential in the league.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Speaking of those tools, today's play of the day was a prime example of Howell's abilities marrying nicely with smart football decision-making.

During one of the team phases on Wednesday, Howell targeted receiver Dax Milne on the left sideline with two Washington defenders on his heels.

The quarterback's timing and ball placement gave Milne a shot at the ball, but more importantly, kept either Commanders defensive back from having any hopes of making a play.

As a result, Milne made the catch with both feet inside the field of play.

No, there's not a quarterback controversy, but there's certainly a lot of potential in that arm and in the connection we saw on Wednesday's best play of practice.