Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Top 10 NFL Receiver?

The Washington Commanders extended star receiver Terry McLaurin to a new deal that will have him well taken care of for the next three years.

And many fans of the franchise would likely argue McLaurin is one of the better receivers in the NFL, bordering on entering the elite tier of a talent-filled group of players.

But is he a top 10 receiver already? According to NFL.com, he's not, but he's not far off.

"Four youngsters who just missed my top 10," wrote NFL.com. "Bengals' Tee Higgins, Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Commanders' Terry McLaurin and Seahawks' DK Metcalf -- could definitely play themselves into the ranks of the elite in 2022."

So, if McLaurin isn't in the top 10 right now, he's certainly top 15, and could be on the rise this season.

Especially with the upgrade at quarterback Carson Wentz presents this coming season.

Who is in the top 10?

Taking the top spot is Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

"Adams' raw production speaks for itself," says NFL.com. "As he leads the NFL in receptions (432), receiving yards (5,310) and receiving touchdowns (47) since 2017. Sure, he's racked up those crazy numbers with a first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but the receiver is equally talented and did just as much for the Packers over the last few seasons as the back-to-back MVP."

Fortunately for Washington, while they'll face the Green Bay Packers this season, Adams is no longer with the team.

But the Commanders' defensive backs won't escape the guys on this list completely.

Going up against the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (No. 3), Deebo Samuel (No. 7) and the San Francisco 49ers, and A.J. Brown (No. 9) of the Philadelphia Eagles twice this season, Washington's secondary will have their fare share of exposures against the league's best receiving threats.