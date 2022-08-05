ASHBURN, Va. -- It should surprise no one that offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. is one of the standouts at practices during training camp for the Washington Commanders.

The veteran entering his ninth year of NFL play has been a stable presence on both the teams he's played for, the Chicago Bears for seven seasons, and Washington starting in 2021.

Of course, he may also be one of the more underrated guys in the league, having been named to just one Pro Bowl despite starting and playing every regular-season game for whatever squad he's been on dating back to the 2015 season.

As Bears and even Colts fans lament about the absence of Leno on their team's rosters, the Commanders are enjoying his play and his presence.

And he's enjoying the development of this new offensive line.

"We got a great mix of veteran guys, young guys, tough guys, athletic guys, smart guys," Leno says. "I mean, it's a really good offensive line room we got here."

Another lineman in his ninth season is new guard Andrew Norwell.

While he's joining his third team by coming to the Commanders this offseason, Leno already sees the potential and ability of his new teammate, even just two weeks into camp.

"It didn't take much for us to get going," Leno said of the relationship between the two. "I love his game and you know I appreciate somebody who I really don't have to coach 'em up on much ... We just go out there and play ball."

Of course, the lineman stereotype is they'd much rather run-block than pass-protect, and Washington has a new back behind Leno and his teammates this year in Alabama rookie, Brian Robinson Jr. to take advantage of all of it.

"He's just a really good natural running back and it's been good," Leno said of the first-year back, who will work behind Antonio Gibson. "He just understands ... patience and lanes and you know where to hit his creases and things like that ... He is going to be really tough to stop."

The Washington Commanders are busy putting together an offense with a high ceiling, but a lot of new pieces to fold in, in a relatively short timeframe.

Veteran players like Leno will make the process easier, by being a reliable contributor as we move closer to the regular season.