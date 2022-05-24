What to Watch: QB Carson Wentz and Washington Offense Begin OTAs

With veterans and rookies together for the first time in front of media, some speculation can turn to observations

We've been talking all offseason about how the first year of the Washington Commanders would unfold.

Up until a couple of weeks ago when we first saw the rookies in action for the first time, it's all been speculative. Now, with the first round of OTAs underway and media on hand Tuesday, we look ahead at the first steps towards bringing the Commanders together for the 2022 NFL Season.

So, what is it we hope to see on Tuesday at the first glimpse of the Carson Wentz-led Washington offense?

TIMING

Wentz was brought in to improve the team's quarterback play after Taylor Heinicke's laudable efforts fell short of helping the 2021 roster from meeting their goals.

Terry McLaurin isn't expected to be on the field as he continues to work on a new deal with Washington while second-year receiver Dyami Brown should be there, as well as rookie Jahan Dotson.

Can Wentz connect with his new receivers? It's not imperative that everything is perfect in this session, but seeing some footballs being put in the right spots for his weapons to make plays could help squash some concerns about whether or not Washington can expand the offense in 2022 and stretch the field.

HEALTH

Speaking of receivers, there were plenty of injuries that contributed to the derailment of Washington's 2021 season.

Arguably, the biggest one came before the season even began, as receiver Curtis Samuel arrived injured and never got healthy.

Even with the injury to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 of the regular season, all may not have been lost had the offense had a weapon as versatile as Samuel.

Now, he's reportedly healthy and ready to go for 2022.

How much will we see on Tuesday?

VERSATILITY

What was once a valued additional characteristic a prospect could possess is now a requirement to be on the field for all three downs if you're an NFL running back.

Simply put, a running back that can't block and catch won't be on the field much.

Brian Robinson Jr., the rookie out of Alabama, will certainly be looked at to bring a little more power to the Washington running game, but the team showed early during the previous rookie camp they plan on using him as a receiver as well.

He looked comfortable and collegiate turned professional teammate Phidarian Mathis told us he's more than familiar with what Robinson can do out of the backfield after seeing him do it during Alabama practices.

These are three big items we'll be looking for, but there's also offensive line turnover and recovering players to keep an eye on, whether or not rookie tight end Cole Turner can build on his impressive rookie camp performance, and last year's offseason story of the year, tight end Sammis Reyes.

Antonio Gandy-Golden's transition from receiver to tight end is also a storyline to watch, that we'd love to get a glimpse of prior to the Washington Commanders' training camp, if possible.