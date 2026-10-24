Washington Has 13 Days Between Games Before Eagles Rematch. They Can’t Waste Them — Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders played their last game on Monday, October 19, and will return to action against Philadelphia on Sunday, November 1, 13 days later. The Eagles, meanwhile, will host the Dallas Cowboys this coming Monday night, then will travel to visit Washington six days later.



These aren't the same teams that met in Week 1, with Washington losing 24-22. The Eagles have gone through several things, including the retirement of long-time right tackle Lane Johnson and blood clots that put Jalen Hurts on injured reserve. The Commanders have had injury issues since training camp started and lost the face of their franchise last Monday night when Terry McLaurin went down.



With Philadelphia and the Rams still on the schedule before the November 10 trade deadline, next weekend is the first of two games that could help Adam Peters decide what to do with this roster. The quarterback the Commanders will face that day is Tanner McKee, who went 26-of-45 for 215 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions in Philadelphia's 25-14 loss to Carolina last week.



Washington will get another look at McKee when the Eagles play Dallas on Monday. They can watch for adjustments Philadelphia makes after his first start this season and how he responds to whatever the Cowboys throw at him. Washington also has the bye week to settle into the reality that Terry McLaurin will not be back this season. We'll have to wait and see whether they use that time to develop a plan to get the other receivers more involved or if one receiver will shoulder Terry's entire load.



The time off should give Washington an edge, even though they entered the bye week at 1-4-1 and gained only 90 yards in the first half of their last game. If the offense comes out better prepared and the defense has an answer for the Eagles’ adjusted passing game, you'll know the break was needed.

Tanner McKee has an excellent rest-of-season schedule starting Monday night against the Cowboys...



Don't be afraid to give him a stream in deep leagues 👀 pic.twitter.com/vutgJEiBYT — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 21, 2026

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