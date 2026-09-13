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Commander Country

Commanders Game Pulse: Live Reactions From Week 1 vs. Eagles

Live observations and instant analysis as the Washington Commanders open the 2026 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philip Hughes|
Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Washington CommandersPhiladelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders open the 2026 season Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow along here throughout the game for live observations and reactions as Washington begins Year 3 with Jayden Daniels.

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Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

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