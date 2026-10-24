Commanders’ Defense Has an NFL-Worst Problem Before Third Down Even Arrives

Against the Washington Commanders, opposing offenses have a 49.7% success rate on 169 plays run on first down, ranking the defense last in the NFL, according to HB Analytics. Looking for a fix to that should have been near the top of defensive coordinator Daronte Jones’ to-do list during the bye.



That percentage doesn't mean opponents picked up a new set of downs on nearly half of those plays. Success rate measures whether a play improved the offense's expected scoring outlook. A five-yard gain on first-and-10 leaves a team with plenty of options for its next call. Hold the same run to a yard or force an incompletion, and the offense has more work to do.

Washington Allows the NFL’s Highest First-Down Success Rate

Situation Plays Opponents' Success Rate Washington's NFL Rank First down 169 49.7% 32nd Second-and-long 57 29.8% 3rd Third-and-long 35 37.1% 24th

Washington has played a lot better on second-and-long, and it also ranks second in expected points added allowed in those situations. Opponents have a 29.8% success rate across 57 second-and-long plays, the third-lowest in the NFL. That gives Jones something to build on. Better execution on first down would give his defense more chances to work from a position where it has played well.



Washington still has a problem finishing possessions, though. Opponents have converted 36 of 81 third downs against the Commanders, or 44.4%. On third-and-long, HB Analytics shows opponents posting a 37.1% success rate across 35 plays, ranking Washington 24th. The weaker third-and-long results matter because they show the defense is struggling even when the distance should favor it. Jones needs better execution when his defense has already put the offense in a tough spot.

What Washington Needs to Change After the Bye

Head coach Dan Quinn talked about that Tuesday when asked how he could help Jones get more consistent play from the defense. He started with preparation before the snap and later singled out first and second down.



“And that can mean urgency, call selection, and getting these guys' cleats in the grass to go play decisively and fast,” Quinn said. “So, that’s number one at the top of my list to make sure all the calls that we have are able to go and do that.”



Washington has time to settle on the calls it can execute consistently before it returns against Philadelphia on November 1. I’d make getting everyone set and playing fast the starting point for that plan. Jones needs his defense to win on first down more often and create the second-and-long situations it has handled well. Then Washington has to finish the possession.



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