Why Brandon Coleman Getting First-Team Left Guard Reps Changes Everything for the Commanders

OTAs in May are not the time to signal depth-chart positions, but seeing who lines up with the starters is a good indication of how the team views its players. That said, yesterday, when the Washington Commanders opened Phase 3 of their OTA program, Brandon Coleman lined up at left guard with the first team.



Shaking Up the Commanders Left Guard Competition on Day One



The reason this matters is that most everyone figured the left guard spot was Chris Paul's to lose after replacing Coleman in the lineup last year and then re-signing with the team this year on a modest, 1-year, $3 million deal. Some even thought Coleman would be in the mix at center with Nick Allegretti, but that is not where he was when the team started running drills on Wednesday.



The team's OTA notebook via Commanders.com had this to say:

-- No one should put much stock into which players line up with the starters at this point in the offseason, but it is a good indication of how the team is feeling about their depth chart at the moment. For example, Brandon Coleman got most of the starting reps at left guard in team drills, but it is widely believed that he and Chris Paul will compete for the job in camp. Unsurprisingly, Nick Allegretti lined up as the starting center, and rookie Matt Gulbin got time with the second group. The receivers were mixed and matched throughout the afternoon, but Treylon Burks was routinely seen working with the starters. Zach Selby, Senior Writer for Commanders

The offensive line goes through drills at Washington Commanders OTAs. Brandon Coleman (74) | Washington Commanders/PR

Brandon Coleman’s Path Back to the Starting Lineup

Coleman is highly athletic for a 320-pound lineman (ran a 4.99 40-yard dash at the combine). He played along the interior of the line at TCU and began last season as the team's starting left guard. He also reportedly spent part of the offseason training with Commanders starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil, refining his leverage and interior hand placement.



It's been widely rumored/assumed that David Blough would install more of a zone-rushing scheme this summer as part of his plan to better protect QB Jayden Daniels. That type of system is a perfect fit for Coleman's rare athletic profile.

Now, seeing Brandon Coleman getting the lion's share of the snaps on the first day of OTAs in May is not 100% the sign he'll start there in 2026, but it is a sign that we're about to see a bit more of a roster battle between him and Paul than some may have originally thought. The offensive line is set for some pretty fierce competition come July.



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