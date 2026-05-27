Jayden Daniels Under Center at Commanders OTAs: Notes, Quotes, and Videos (5-27-2026)

The Washington Commanders officially started phase three of their organized team activity program Wednesday, and while the day was filled with drills and no pads, everyone was focused on third-year Jayden Daniels taking more snaps under center. New Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough has been installing his new playbook, which he has said will include Daniels lining up under center more often to try to keep the versatile QB healthier.



Below is a list of quotes from the day, along with some videos from Twitter/X.

LIVE: QB Jayden Daniels speaks to the media after today's OTA https://t.co/ygCyTRXH10 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 27, 2026





Jayden Daniels was asked if he has anything to prove this season: “I mean, I think in this profession, if you feel like you don't have something to prove, then you shouldn't be doing it. So, that should answer your question, yeah.”



Daniels was about going through this offseason after how the 2025 season went: “I would say, I mean, it left a bitter taste in my mouth from last year and just how everything played out. So, you kind of just go in that offseason and just figure out ways to mentally get better physically and emotionally and everything. So, I was just going out there and just kind of just staying out the way and just focus on what I could focus on, control what I could control.”



Daniels was asked about Brandon Aiyuk and where he fits on the team: “I don't know. I don't have a sense on it. That is my brother, and we have a personal relationship, but his football future, that's out of my control.”



Daniels was asked how he felt about the new offensive system: “I'm still learning too, so I don't have that, I don't have an answer for you right there, but I'll just say I'm just excited to see Blough live in action, you know? And for the first time and be able to go out there and see how he calls plays and gets his rhythm and his cadence of things.”

LIVE LOOK: The rookies and the vets on the practice field together at OTAs https://t.co/U9TZjkEn0d — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 27, 2026

Commanders new offensive coordinator David Blough running the show.



Watch Blough work. pic.twitter.com/gzYYOVFts2 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 27, 2026

"We got some motherf****** now"



-Javon Kinlaw on the additions to the #Commanders defensive line



Full colorful response from Kinlaw here 🙂@JPFinlayNBCS @MlinaresDC #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/qREECEcsd6 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) May 27, 2026

Commanders WR Treylon Burks was asked about David Blough's offense.



Treylon said, "I love it man. It gets guys in places to make plays." pic.twitter.com/xx65Uvu0RW — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 27, 2026

Laremy Tunsil in attendance. He typically works out elsewhere in spring and then shows for the mandatory minicamp session. pic.twitter.com/bMB7IkHj8L — John Keim (@john_keim) May 27, 2026

LIVE: HC Dan Quinn speaks to the media before today's OTA https://t.co/Hoqfb5ZQBU — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 27, 2026

Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn was asked what he's seen from QB Jayden Daniels coming back from last season: “I always notice and admire him of just like the work ethic, the coming back to get it right . His mental quickness is always something that just jumps out to me of like learning a system so quickly and fast. And so , I think I saw that a few years ago and I'm feeling those same instincts now as you guys will see at practice, you know, more huddle and it'll look differently. You'll see him under center more, but you see the same intent, you see the same communication. And I think it's the mental quickness that just, he makes things that are difficult, look easy. And I know they're not [laughs], you know, with some play calls and how he goes about it, but that's one of the things I really respect .”



Quinn was asked about Daniels' development working under center: “Yeah, we've done a good bit of it. It's mostly just right now it's been against, you know, offense-onoffense in phase two. So , that's why I think the next few weeks will be important for that as we get started. But they've definitely put in the work together so far. But like most things we just need reps and time on task at it .”



Quinn was asked about first-year offensive coordinator David Blough: “Yeah, the first part, let ’s even take it back a step, was to say, ‘Can we throw an incredible off season in the teaching in the installs? ’ I think that's the first part that I saw David and [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] nail, over the first couple of weeks. They're going back through kind of like, almost like a second time right now on the things they want to emphasize for today's practice, but that's what I've seen from him. I wanted to see big collaboration, their communication, like our offensive staff has got a lot of experience, be able to use those guys in different ways. And so, that's what I've seen so far. I'm pleased with what I've seen and now it's kind of to take the next step and the execution piece is a big part of it. There's also a part in this time of year and into training camp to a certain degree that you do some exploring, ‘Alright, what's best for this player, what's best for this route? ’ And sometimes it takes a few sessions to go through that and let's hit that again, let's try that route again. And then there's other things where you say, ‘L et's hold on that.’ And so, they've got a big amount that's installed, so far. And so, over the next couple weeks here and then through camp it kind of gets refined and you really hit on the things that you like. And I remember asking Jayden just the other day, ‘Hey, what were the concepts that you liked the most?’ And he was able to already say that these are the ones that feel the best .”



Look at Marcus Mariota light up when asked about Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams.



On Antonio, Marcus said, "He's like a sponge. He's trying to learn as much as he can. He has a great feel for his routes...he has a pretty solid foundation in that." pic.twitter.com/eiH0C2WZfj — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 27, 2026

While there were no pads or even light contact, it's always good to see them back in action at Ashburn. It lets us all know that training camp is right around the corner.



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