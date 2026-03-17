Commanders Chris Paul Ranks Among Top NFL Earners in Performance-Based Pay

In the NFL, good on-field performance pays in a major way. Under the Performance-Based Pay program for the 2025 season, some players are set to receive more than $542 million. This collectively bargained benefit is designed to compensate players based on the relationship between their playing time and salary. Looking at the Washington Commanders roster, one player is about to be a big beneficiary of the program.

Performance Pays Off

Fourth-year guard Chris Paul emerged as one of the players with a major payout. Major payout, as in he’s ranked in the top 5 among the league’s top 25 payouts. Paul earned an additional $1,202,142, which more than doubles the $1.11 million he made in the final year of his rookie deal. Paul is an example of how the program is supposed to work: rewarding players who deliver high-level performance on the field despite their low salaries.

NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels. Top 25 here pic.twitter.com/1YkTTPD9RZ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 16, 2026

Holding Down the Left Side

Paul worked his way up the roster. After being drafted by Washington in the seventh round in 2022, he spent his first three seasons as a backup. All that changed in Week 3 of the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders when Paul took over the starting left guard position from Brandon Coleman.

From there, Paul became an active offensive player, starting 15 of the 17 games and becoming a dependable presence on the offensive line.

After testing free agency when the window opened, Paul ultimately returned to Washington, signing a one-year deal, solidifying that there’s a strong possibility that he will be returning to his role for the 2026 season.

Guard Chris Paul (75) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Formula Behind the Money

The Performance-Based Pay program uses a formula that calculates a player’s “Index” by dividing total regular-season snaps by adjusted salary, which includes base pay, bonuses, and incentives. That Index is then compared across teammates to determine payouts. Players who see the field often while earning less tend to benefit the most.

To maintain fairness, the system adjusts salaries below the $1.255 million veteran minimum threshold for 2025 by increasing them for calculation purposes only. This ensures that productive veterans are not disproportionately penalized in the formula. In Paul’s case, his high snap count and relatively modest salary created the perfect scenario for a significant bonus.

Winning On and Off the Field

Paul’s emergence as one of the top 5 players receiving a payout isn’t just about financial gains, but it shows what growth, patience, and when given the opportunity to step up, you can win big on and off the field.

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