Commanders Studs and Duds From First Half vs. Ravens

The Washington Commanders sat 41 players for their final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. That said, little went right in this game as the Commanders were held to 60 total offensive yards, including 0-for-5 on third downs, and no points in the first half.

STUDS

Javontae Jean-Baptiste



On Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley's 19-yard pass to former Commanders receiver Chris Moore, Javontae Jean-Baptiste was able to get pressure off the edge/QB hurry. He was able to get in and around the play on two other occasions after that, although he didn't register a tackle. Jean-Baptiste is one of several players on the edge of the roster bubble.



Tyler Owens



At the 6:20 mark in the 1st, Tyler Owens stopped a would-be Baltimore touchdown right at the goal line. Owens has been all over the field and involved in several plays, including a big hit after a small Ravens gain at the 4:00 mark in the 1st. He finished the half tied for the team lead with Kain Medrano with five tackles. It'll be hard to leave Owens off the final roster.



Ale Kaho



Ale Kaho got great pressure on a blitz early in the second quarter; the pass was completed for a nice gain, but a penalty was called on the Ravens. This one matters for Kaho, as he normally gives most of his value on special teams. Showing value with four tackles (three solo) while getting actual game reps is always a good thing for a player trying to put good film in the can.



Luke McCaffrey



Luke McCaffrey's 17-yard catch for a first down marked Washington's only first down of the entire half. McCaffrey continues to run great routes even though he has not been targeted all that much. He was the only bright spot on the offensive side of the ball as the Ravens defense stifled the team.

DUDS

Kaytron Allen



Rookie running back Kaytron Allen fumbled after being peanut-punched by a Ravens defender; Baltimore recovered. Allen carried the ball later in the game and was unable to get a first down on a third and short. Fumbles are never good for running backs, but Allen's roster spot is secure at this point.



Jaden Bradley



Jaden Bradley was called for a false start near the end of the first quarter. This may have normally just been a simple line in the notes, but Bradley is clawing at one of the final roster spots, so everything counts at this point. He also fumbled near the end of the first half on a kick return; Washington recovered.



Trent Scott



Trent Scott was called for holding near the end of the first quarter. With the line trying to shore up its issues, this has to be viewed negatively on a guy who hasn't looked good otherwise this preseason.



Washington's Offense and Defense



When you sit 41 players, you don't expect much; that said, you have to show something, and neither side of the ball showed much collectively, giving up 24 unanswered points in the first half. The Ravens outgained Washington 274 to 60 in the first half. A complete failure on both sides of the ball,

Halftime Commaders down 24-0



Commanders 1Q vs 2Q Stats

1st Downs: 0 - 0

3rd Down: 0-2 0-3

Plays: 7 - 11

Yards: 27 - 33

Turnovers: 1 - 0

Points Allowed: 14 - 10

Opponent Yds: 116 - 158 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 28, 2026

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