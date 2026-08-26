Everything Dan Quinn Said Before Commanders-Ravens Joint Practice

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke to reporters before his team took the field for a joint practice session in Baltimore on Wednesday. The staff will evaluate every aspect of the roster, as this is the most meaningful activity many of them will have until Week 1.



Below is everything Quinn said before Wednesday’s joint practice.

Opening statement

“And so, thanks to Jesse and the coaches, the whole organization. This is a great organization. So, we're pumped to throw a great practice together. As we're heading into it, you'll see, similar to how we had in our joint with Miami, there'll be some one-on-ones, there'll be some red-zone work, some team, and then we'll even finish with a two-minute. So, what's important in a joint practice, you want to have a little bit of everything as it goes through. And so, it's been great working with Jesse, kind of organizing the day and the practice. And like I said, we're really pumped to get rolling. One adjustment for today: Sam Cosmi will be out. He's sick, so back at the hotel, so he won't be able to participate today. And other than that, ready to get rocking with you guys.”

You guys added D.J. Humphries. What did you want to add with him?

“Yeah. So, D.J.'s somebody that we've stayed connected with over the last couple years. And so, came in yesterday for a workout, looked good. Then we'll give him a chance to get rolling a little bit today and then a little bit as we get into Friday. And just the depth at tackle, it made sense to have him come in. Proven player and a good player, and so, yeah, we look forward to having him here.”

With several injured players missing multiple weeks at this point of the year, what's the level of concern about their readiness for the regular season?

“Yeah, sure, concern, John. No doubt about it. It's not ideal when you have missing any time, just like it would be in the season. I'm going to be concerned. Boy, if this had only happened in training camp — it sucks no matter when it happens. But for all the players, we've had a good training camp, a lot of reps, a lot of situations. And so, with the exception of Nick, who probably had the least of that, and Trey, the other guys had a good bulk whether they're out or not. So, definitely concerned, just like, don't like it, and I want to always see the work to make sure their readiness is there. But I'll assess where it is into next week and then have a better view. Are they ready at the beginning or is it forward from there? Too early to call. But, yeah, there's a concern, but control the things we can and go the best from there.”

What's considered a successful day in today's joint practice?

“I think you want to see good execution on both sides. From our offensive side, this is a defense like ours that has pressure, brings it, and so run game on movements and protection on the offensive side. So, I want to see a clean operation in that way. On the defensive side, same thing. Can we generate pressure? Can we be sudden and violent with our movements to go through it? So, that's what I'm looking for in a joint practice. The front seven on both sides really get some of the very best work. And so, their style, how they play offensively and defensively, excellent test for us. This is a good program, so we're pumped about it. But that's really what you're looking for.”

Jayden Daniels has only played three preseason snaps in actual games. How important is today's practice for him?

“He's thrown a lot of plays in practice already. And so, it's an important day. It's a good day for him to have new looks, new defenses, and anytime we can challenge him, he's always up for it. To have different matchups, different defenses, different looks, it's valuable. And so, it's valuable in that sense the most. But this guy, he's ready to play football.”

What's the most valuable thing you can get out of today's joint practice compared with Friday's preseason game?

“I think it's honestly the competition that goes back and forth. You don't know who's going to be necessarily in the games in the preseason and the matchups. So, in this one, you'll see one-on-ones, you'll see matchups, you'll see more offense and defense than you would in a regular preseason game. So, it gets heightened in that way of communication and checks and things that's more on a communication level similar to a regular-season game versus a preseason game.”

With Sam Cosmi out and questions still surrounding the center position, what do you want to see from the interior offensive line today?

“Just basically, I want to see the execution. It's a good defense. Like I said, they've got a pressure front. They can move, and so see that kind of adjustment, see the calls. Are we targeting right? And so, like I said, there's a lot of guys that have taken a lot of reps. So, I'm looking forward to today.”

What are some of the things you're emphasizing to the players in today's joint practice?

“I wanted to see really the execution. That is what I'm looking for as we're getting towards the end of camp, to say we've put in a lot of time, let's see some of that execution come to life. I want to see our urgency in and out of the huddle on offense, getting to the line, shifts, motions, the quickness to go through that. Defensively, I'm really looking forward to seeing some of our good disguises. They've got a fantastic quarterback, and so to have some chances to adjust coverage and put it into different things to see, that's what I'm looking for. So, it's the on-field play for sure. The effort I'm always looking for. That's always at the top of the pile. If you get that part right, you can coach through the technique. But then past that, I just want to see really good execution from a number of the spots.”

How much will today's joint practice influence the direction you go at center?

“It's important. I would say it's definitely part of the evaluation, Nikki, ongoing. So, we'll get Matt some good work at that today. Julian will work some at guard today. So, in the previous week, we kind of flip-flopped that. And so, this week we'll kind of flip-flop it again, where Julian will play some guard today and Matt will work mostly at center. So, definitely a part of it for sure. And we want to give Matt a look and see what that looks like. Julian's had a good bit of reps so far. So, we'll flip a little bit of that today, and then as we get through tonight, we'll kind of plan into the game what that looks like.”

With Trey Amos missing most of camp and Rasul Douglas coming in fairly late, what have you seen from Douglas picking up the system?

“Yeah. Two good veterans that we picked up are Rasul and Fabian. I felt their experience first, Nikki. They have awareness, they have feel. Fabian had some time with Daronte, so maybe that came quicker. But early on, Rasul, without the spring right at the start of it, man, he was able to just play quickly. ‘Yep, I know that.’ So, he's been one that I've been impressed by. I've watched him play, and so when I had chances to visit with him, we had talked about things that he had done in the past and systems. He grew up not far from where I did in New Jersey, and so we had some early connection. But just seeing him get into the system, I've been impressed by that. You've seen different guys work inside. You'll see some of that Amik today. You've seen Mikey in there. So, there's still some, not posturing, but movements back and forth to go. And I think that's a good plan by us as you're in this time of camp. Okay, end this, end this. What are the roles? Who's the backup into this spot? And so, although they may have not had a lot of experience at some of the spots, it's still really valuable to do it now.”

Do the injured players factor into the roster decisions that have to be made Sunday?

“There's some that have long-term injuries. So, we're hoping to get them back at some time. That'd be Laremy and Johnny. So, that's the big—”

With D.J. Humphries here, is there any thought of moving one of the other tackles inside?

“It'd probably be Scott. Wylie, we've played him inside some. He's got so many reps at right tackle. That's where he's most comfortable. So, for the last couple weeks, we've played him at left just to force it. And what a good competitor. He was the one like, ‘I want all the left.’ And so, he'll play more on the right today. But, yeah, we see for him at the tackle spot and Trent more on the inside spaces. And then we'll take a good look at D.J. today, some in the game. With him not having an offseason, we're not going to go crazy right off the bat with him. We're going to be smart, see where he's at and make sure we do it right.”

Nick Bellore was such a specialized special teams player. Does his retirement change the roster math and give you another spot to work with?

“Yeah, good question, because that was the thing that he was exceptional at. It definitely can change some of the math, and I think you can figure some of them out. Quarterbacks and the special teams linebacker, safety or receiver, sometimes it comes from different spots of, like, this is the one to do it. We're fortunate that we've got a number of guys that can return, and so that's a big deal for us. You've seen on the punts, on the kickoffs, and we'll continue with that. Today is just kickoff and kickoff return, but in the game we'll feature some different guys. I like that Andre trains a lot of the different guys along with Larry. But you're right, with Nick specialized into that and to be exceptional, it's totally worth it when you have that kind of player. It's not for every team. I've been on teams that had good teams but not that one that was like, ‘This is my ace.’ Sometimes it's a gunner. Sometimes it's a returner. Years ago in Atlanta, we had a guy named Eric Williams, and he was the PP on punt. He was the returner. He played them all. And those type of competitors earn a special spot, and Nick was certainly one of those.”

With D.J. Humphries joining the team, is there any thought that his addition could lead to a change for Brandon Coleman?

“No.”

How has Luke McCaffrey progressed during training camp?

“Yeah, so he's played, good news, a number of the spots. He's played outside, he's played inside in the slot. So, having the versatility where you can go into both of those spots. He's got a good connection with the QBs, and all of them do. I've got to say I've been really impressed by Luke and all of the receivers. It's been a deep and a strong group into this camp. So, it's one of the biggest battles on the team for sure, the receiver spot, and that's a tribute really to the whole group and to Bobby and Dre. They're connected. You see these guys supporting one another. As a coach, that's what I'm looking for. And Luke's been right in the middle of that.”

After Joshua Dobbs' long touchdown run and seeing Malik Willis scramble against Miami, what benefit is there in practicing against a quarterback like Lamar Jackson when it comes to containing mobile quarterbacks?

“Yeah, I think we won't see a big difference in a scheme change, but when you play against somebody that has that type of mobility, you better have some different answers for that. Where are your eyes? What type of zones are you playing? If it's man-to-man, have it. And Lamar is at the very top of that list in terms of exceptional second-play movements. That honestly is harder than the regular zone-read play. It's defending the second play. And for guys like Lamar and Jayden, it's hard enough to defend the first play, and then you get out and it's, okay, second play just begins. And he has proven to be just exceptional at that. As far as the run game goes, like with Dobbs, those are ones that you want to control, and you can better than in a defense. Second play happens, okay, all hell breaks loose, and you better not just rely on him running, but ripping throws on the run.”

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