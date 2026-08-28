Commanders vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL Preseason is chock-full of regional rivalries, and the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens is another example of one. Both teams play in the state in Maryland, and now they'll wrap up their 2026 preseason schedule with a game against each other.

The Commanders are 1-1 so far through the first two weeks, while the Ravens' preseason success has continued this year despite John Harbaugh now being in New York, winning both games by double-digit points.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday's matchup.

Commanders vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +2.5 (-102)

Ravens -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Commanders +119

Ravens -143

Total

OVER 34.5 (-110)

UNDER 34.5 (-110)

Commanders vs. Ravens How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network/WBAL-TV-WUSA9

Commanders record: 1-1

Ravens record: 2-0

Commanders vs. Ravens Betting Trends

Dan Quinn is 8-21 straight up and 8-20-1 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Jesse Minter is 2-0 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Commanders vs. Ravens Key Player to Watch

Elijah Sarratt, WR - Baltimore Ravens

As we all know, the Ravens could use as much help at wide receiver as they can get to help Lamar Jackson play to the level we know he can play to. Elijah Sarratt could end up being that guy for them this season. The Ravens' fourth-round draft pick out of Indiana has racked up seven receptions for 69 yards through their first two preseason games. If he impresses again in the final preseason game, he could go into the regular season with high expectations.

Commanders vs. Ravens Prediction and Best Bet

Starters will likely remain sidelined for both teams in this game, so I'm going to trust the coaching numbers for both teams heading into this game. Dan Quinn has historically been awful in the preseason, going 8-20-1 against the spread in the preseason in his career as a head coach.

Meanwhile, the Ravens were one of the best teams in the league in the preseason, with John Harbaugh leading the way, and things haven't seemed to change since Jesse Minster took over. They are now 49-17 against the spread in their last 66 preseason games.

I've already cashed on them in the preseason twice already this year, so we might as well ride with them one last time before the preseason begins.

Pick: Ravens -2.5 (-118) via DraftKings Sportsbook

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!