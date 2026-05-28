Jayden Daniels Breaks Silence on Brandon Aiyuk: The Two Paths Ahead for the Commanders

When a local reporter asked Jayden Daniels, "Where Brandon Aiyuk fits on the team," on Wednesday, his response was obvious. Daniels said, “I don't know. I don't have a sense on it. That is my brother, and we have a personal relationship, but his football future, that's out of my control.”

I asked Jayden Daniels about his friend Brandon Aiyuk’s football future:



"I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it. That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control” pic.twitter.com/ba6Nulunad — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 27, 2026



The question is being asked for several reasons, including the team's current search for an identity at WR2 and the fact that Aiyuk would complement Terry McLaurin very well. If you factor in the personal relationship between Daniels and Aiyuk, this sounds like a match made in heaven. Then what's the holdup, you say? Well, that's where this gets a bit difficult...but not for much longer.



Brandon Aiyuk has not played in a San Francisco 49ers uniform since injuring his knee in 2024. Aiyuk had just signed a massive, four-year, $120 million contract with the Niners before the 2024 season, on the heels of a breakout year in which he had 75 catches for 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. After the injury, the relationship between the two deteriorated to the point that Aiyuk skipped several team activities and stopped communicating, causing the team to void his $24.935 million 2026 option bonus.



Since his bonus was voided, Aiyuk has cut off all communication with the 49ers' front office. Which brings us to where we are now: the moment this situation branches into two paths that Commander GM Adam Peters can travel.

Path 1: Why Adam Peters Should Wait Out the 49ers on a Brandon Aiyuk Trade

The main reason Adam Peters should wait until the San Francisco 49ers release Brandon Aiyuk is raw economics. In no world should Peters want anything to do with the contract Aiyuk signed back in 2024. That shipped has sailed, and it's highly doubtful any team will touch it, even via waivers. The Niners have exactly zero leverage here, which means Peters is playing this perfectly by waiting.



Once you factor in that Aiyuk is due another $9.558 million bonus later this summer, you start to see that San Francisco is likely eyeballing the NFL's June 1st release/trade deadline to make a move one way or the other.



When a player is released or traded before June 1st, all of the dead cap remaining on his contract accelerates into the current year. So if Aiyuk were released today, for example, it would cost the 49ers $33.598 million in dead cap, while waiting until a post-June 1st release would allow the team to spread the dead cap over two years and actually save $1.315 million in 2026, according to Spotrac (see image below).

Image courtesy of Spotrac. Make sure to tell them we sent you. | Spotrac.com

Path 2: Reuniting the Pipeline: Getting Jayden Daniels His Elite Deep Threat Now

The second path Adam Peters can go down involves going against everything he knows is right. The only reasonable reason Peters might pull the trigger on a trade at this point and not wait out a release would be if he fears that another team might jump into the mix and "steal" Aiyuk away. Now, that's assuming Peters wants Aiyuk, which the world assumes he does, given the current state of the WR2 position in Washington, which is unknown at best. Add in the Jayden Daniels factor of obviously wanting to play with Brandon Aiyuk, but also coming out publicly and saying he has no say in it, and Peters might feel some pressure.



Realistically, it would likely take nothing more than a late-round pick to trade for Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers would be glad to get that contract off their books.

The Bottom Line for Washington's Wide Receiver Room

If Peters were to give in to the pressure to trade for Brandon Aiyuk at this point, it would be a mistake. Bringing a player like Aiyuk in should be done with some caution, just like with any other player who hasn't played in over a year. The 49ers swallowed that contract the moment they voided certain parts of it, and they likely have known that for quite some time. They've been hoping someone desperate would come calling.



It's important that Adam Peters not be that person, as Washington deserves the right to sit down and iron out the details of a new contract with Aiyuk themselves, rather than continue with a deal that does not fit the current situation or, quite frankly, the current market for Brandon Aiyuk. Besides, once the inevitable release happens, Aiyuk will be due a $12.35 million check this year and then a $21.247 million check next year. Making him easier to sign while in transition to the next team, and the Commanders are in a prime position with Aiyuk's former college teammate and "brother" already on the roster.



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