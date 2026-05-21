Commanders Star Terry McLaurin Opens Up About His New Offensive Role

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin sounds really excited about where the offense is headed under new offensive coordinator David Blough. After getting promoted earlier this offseason, Blough made it clear he wants McLaurin to be a major part of the offense every week. His main goal: get McLaurin around 10 targets a game and make him one of the main focuses of the passing attack.

A Message That Stuck With McLaurin

According to NBC Sports, McLaurin said Blough actually told him this back in February through a text message. For Terry, it meant a lot to hear it directly from his coach, because he feels Blough has been honest and consistent with him from the start.

“I love that,” McLaurin told NBC Sports. “He told me that way back in February. We have a really good relationship, and he’s been a man of his word. My job is to prove that every day in workouts by being a leader, being dependable, and making plays. That’s all I’ve been asking for.”

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Offense Already Looks Different

McLaurin also said you can already see changes in the offense during OTAs. During OTA's, Washington will probably use different motions, formations, and looks before the snap to make things harder on defenses. Even though certain plays may start the same way, they can turn into completely different plays, keeping defenders guessing.

More Opportunities for Everyone

This isn’t just about getting more catches or boosting his stats, according to McLaurin. He believes that if defenses focus heavily on him, it’ll create more opportunities for other playmakers like tight end Chig Okonkwo and wide receiver Treylon Burks. Basically, if teams are worried about “Scary Terry,” someone else will end up open.

Building Around Terry and Jayden Daniels

There’s also been a lot of talk this offseason about whether Washington could try to trade for another star receiver like Brandon Aiyuk, but as of right now, the coaching staff seems focused on making sure McLaurin stays the clear top target in the offense.

As the Commanders look to improve from last season, building chemistry between McLaurin and quarterback Jayden Daniels will be one of the biggest keys to the offense taking the next step. If this new system works as they hope, McLaurin could end up being the engine that drives everything Washington wants to do offensively.

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