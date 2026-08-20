National Military Monument Carries Personal Meaning for Commanders Safety Jeremy Reaves

The day before the Washington Commanders opened training camp, safety Jeremy Reaves partnered with USAA to help celebrate the unveiling of the National Military Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 28. The monument is an immersive experience honoring the more than 41 million Americans who have served the country as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.



Reaves comes from a military family; his father served in the U.S. Army and his mother in the U.S. Air Force. For Reaves, he wasn't sure what to expect: "At first, I didn’t know what to expect. Me knowing a lot about what was going on down in D.C. and how much history there is down there, I was kind of unsure of what I was going to be looking at," said Reaves. "Then, getting down there and getting to see it all—and how they’ve meshed it up and blended it so well with what is already down there and part of the historical side of the capital—it was really cool, man."



Once he saw how his own family fit into that much larger history, the experience became even more meaningful. "It was special for me and my family. Just the history of how many people have served and how many people have sacrificed—and our family is a part of that. That’s forever in the history books, and it was something that is near and dear to my heart."

A Monument to Millions Became Personal for Reaves

While 41 million is a number that is hard for anyone to comprehend, Reaves sees that larger history directly through two of those individual stories — his parents. He viewed the monument as evidence of military sacrifice stretching through generations of the same families. "Forty-one million people is a lot of people. That’s a lot of sacrifice. A lot of that is generational sacrifice," he said. "A lot of that is brother to brother to brother, son to son, or grandson—whatever it may be, right? Some of these families have given up a lot, sacrificed a lot, and made the decision to protect us and give us the liberties that we have today." Reaves went on, "My parents are a part of that—a small part of that huge thing. That’s something I don’t take for granted because that is the ultimate sacrifice. Putting others before yourself and choosing other people and their lives over yours is the ultimate measure of bravery." For Reaves, his parents now represent his personal connection to a much larger history of American military service.

Why the USAA Partnership Fits Reaves

Reaves' involvement goes far beyond appearing at the monument as an NFL player or promotional representative. When asked why USAA was a match for him, he was direct with his response: "Because their sole mission is the same as mine. It is to commemorate the people who have given so much to our country, past and present." It's clear the subject fuels Reaves. "Mine is to always honor and respect those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us to do what we love. It was a match made in heaven, man. When you have two people who love and cherish the same thing, it’s only right to work in a common direction."

Reaves Wants Commanders Fans to Experience It for Themselves

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) watches a flyover during the national anthem prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reaves wants everyone to enjoy the monument and quickly pointed out that he had underestimated how many Americans had served before seeing it in person. One of the best things about the new monument is the ability to search for people you know have served or are currently serving. Located on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the monument combines digital displays honoring service members with interactive kiosks that allow visitors to search for family members and others who have served.



"I just want you to know, man, take time to really take it in. Look at the minute details of it all. It’s special. It’s special because you don’t really have a grasp of how many people have made that sacrifice. I was way off in my initial number, thinking it was closer to maybe five or six million or whatever. But 40 to 41 million people have served since the Revolutionary War. They have made that sacrifice. They have made the decision and the choice to say, ‘I’m going to put others before myself.’ You get to go honor those people, but not only the people you don’t know. You have the ability to look up and search for people you do know who are serving or have served. That’s a special thing, man, because they’re among a very special place and very special people."



For Jeremy, football may have provided him the platform to participate, but his connection to the monument existed long before his NFL career through his parents’ service. He wanted to end the interview by saying this, "Thank you to all those who have served and currently serve. Everything that you’ve done, sacrificed, and given up does not go for granted. It’s not taken for granted. It makes what I do possible, and I’m forever in debt and grateful to you. So, thank you."



Jeremy Reaves has had to scratch and fight for everything he's earned during his NFL career, and the gratitude that has accompanied that journey was obvious when he discussed something much bigger than football. Of course, a monument honoring millions of Americans who served carries special meaning for him. Among them are the two service members whose example made the experience especially personal for Reaves—his mother and father.

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