Dan Quinn Says Washington ‘Could Use a Hell of a Lot More’ Jeremy Reaves — Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily: Dan Quinn believes Jeremy Reaves has earned a larger opportunity in Washington’s new defense. Plus, the Commanders signed Stefon Diggs and added Nick Charlton to the offensive staff. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Jeremy Reaves has spent most of his time with Washington earning recognition on special teams rather than consistent starting opportunities on defense. Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' new system may finally give Reaves a path toward changing that. As the defense has worked through what has been a complicated installation of new schemes, Reaves' intelligence and ability to communicate have really made him stand out.

"His communication skills are elite as a ballplayer, as a teammate, on the field and off. He sets incredible standards for effort and speed." Commanders HC Dan Quinn

In a defense that heavily relies on its linebackers and safeties to be on top of disguises, adjustments, and responsibilities before the snap, elite communication skills are a trait that can carry a player a long way. Reaves is not being given courtesy reps based on how long he has been around or how well he is accepted in the locker room. Quinn believes he has earned the additional field time and remains firmly in the competition at safety. "He's got very high standards about how he wants to go," Quinn said Wednesday. "So, in that space, he's very much in the mix from a defensive standpoint."



Reaves has always carried leadership qualities; coming from a military family, you could say it was bred into him. Jones' defense creates more chances for those strengths to shine. His ability to communicate on the field will not automatically guarantee him a spot in the starting lineup, especially with the depth Washington has at his position. But the point here is that Jones' system has reopened the door for a player who has been primarily viewed as a special teams ace.

"We could use a hell of a lot more of Jeremy Reaves." Commanders HC Dan Quinn

Quinn believes that Reaves' consistency, effort, leadership, and willingness to push the standard each day are traits everyone would benefit from. While Reaves will have to prove he deserves a larger role as camp continues, Washington is giving him a real chance to show how well he fits Jones’ new defense.

Commanders Finally Sign Stefon Diggs

After months of wondering who will be WR2, the Washington Commanders agreed Wednesday to a one-year deal with receiver Stefon Diggs worth up to $12 million. The move immediately strengthens a room that was top-heavy with Terry McLaurin, and then several prospects trying to prove they belong in the league. Diggs gives the team another veteran player who has proven over the course of his career that he can get it done on the field.

Commanders Hire Nick Charlton as Offensive Assistant

The Commanders hired Nick Charlton as an offensive assistant on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. Charlton is scheduled to start working with the organization on Friday. Washington has yet to announce his exact role, but with Wes Welker currently carrying the same title and acting as the current interim tight ends coach, the answer could be in plain sight.

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