The First Move Commanders Should Make This Offseason

The Washington Commanders are approaching the start of the offseason, and they will be a busy team to try and get back to where they were a year ago.

The Commanders will need to do whatever it takes to get some cap space back, which means this is probably the end of the Marshon Lattimore era in the nation's capital.

"Lattimore is entering the final year of his deal, but there's no more guaranteed money owed. The Commanders can save $18.5 million by releasing him with no money on the dead cap," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.

"Washington sent New Orleans three 2025 draft picks -- in rounds three, four and six -- for Lattimore and a fifth-rounder, hoping the four-time Pro Bowler could provide strong play at a position of need. It did not work out. Lattimore played two regular-season and three postseason games for them his first season because of a hamstring injury. Last season, he was inconsistent before tearing an ACL in Week 9.

"He turns 30 in May. The Commanders liked that he instilled a "dog" mentality at a position they felt needed more toughness. He can play physical press coverage, but the combination of age and coming off yet another injury make it difficult to justify his cap hit."

Marshon Lattimore Cut Feels Inevitable

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore celebrates an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When general manager Adam Peters traded for Lattimore back in November 2024, it was a smart move at the time. The trade brought Lattimore (and the pick the Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel) to the Commanders for three 2025 draft picks. It was a move the Commanders made to try and improve the team that was bound for the playoffs.

While Lattimore spent most of the season injured, he was around for the Commanders' playoff run, which led them all the way to the NFC Championship. The Commanders fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was a sign that the team was moving in the right direction and Lattimore was going to be part of it for years to come.

Unfortunately, things did not shake out that way as Lattimore did not play up to his contract value in 2025, playing in just nine games while recording 27 tackles.

