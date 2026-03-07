Adam Peters Clears $18.5 Million by Releasing Marshon Lattimore; Who is the Replacement?

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters made the right move by releasing cornerback Marshon Lattimore, but now he has a massive hole to fill when free agency begins on Monday.

The $18.5 million saved against the salary cap for the Commanders is going to come in handy, but there is a chance that the same annual average value could be used to lure in Lattimore’s replacement. Of course, annual average value and cap hits are very different things, but that’s a conversation for another time.

Coming in second place in every track meet Washington entered in 2025 is not the desired result, and repeating it is even less so. To prevent it, Peters could target these three players who come from more successful backgrounds in 2026.

Why Jaylen Watson is the No. 1 Target to Replace Marshon Lattimore

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NO. 1 TARGET: CB JAYLEN WATSON, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Watson is a two-time Super Bowl Champion, a veteran while being young enough to still have untapped upside, and more durable than the cornerback we’d likely associate him with replacing moving forward.

If all of that sounds good, he’s also learned his craft in the school of Steve Spagnuolo’s uber-aggressive man coverage system that prioritizes cornerbacks who can survive on their own while thriving as part of the group.

Basically, Watson is a cornerback who checks all the on-field blocks for what we believe the new Commanders defense might look like under coordinator Daronte Jones. And since I have no reason to believe he doesn’t fit what the locker room needs, he’s our No. 1 target by a good distance.

Can Daronte Jones Unlock Tariq Woolen’s Pro Bowl Potential?

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NO. 2 TARGET: CB TARIQ WOOLEN, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

People six-foot-four-inches tall aren’t supposed to run as fast as Woolen, and that made him an evaluative marvel when he came out of UTSA into the NFL in 2022.

The six interceptions that his rookie season made him a Pro Bowler and the apple of everyone's eye when they discussed finding the next great cornerback.

Since then, however, while his pass defense numbers have stayed mostly consistent, his interception numbers have never reached the same heights, and his play overall has been described as being up and down.

The downs took him off the field at times, reducing his role within the Mike Macdonald defense the Seahawks adopted in 2024. The highs remind everyone why he was a rookie Pro Bowler in the first place.

He’s actually projected to cost more than the more consistent Watson, and if Jones believes he can teach Woolen how to capture that element of his game, his athletic profile is beyond attractive.

Alontae Taylor: The Positionless Playmaker the Commanders Dream Of

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

TARGET NO. 3: CB ALONTAE TAYLOR, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

This group should really be 1A, 1B, and 1C. Even though I personally view Watson as the most secure option, the upside of these other two options is immense.

Taylor was a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable Saints team in 2025 and is a positionless player that coordinators like Jones dream of at night.

He can play inside, outside, and if you need him to drop deep while rotating a center down into the box, he can surely do that as well. Meanwhile, he can tackle, attack the quarterback, and just be an all-around playmaker for the team.

With Mike Sainristil already on the roster, having shown inside/outside abilities, the idea of another option who can do the same and match up week to week the way Jones sees fit is an incredibly fun possibility to consider.

