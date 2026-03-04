How Adam Peters Can Use $80 Million in Cap Space to Rebuild the Commanders

I expect the Washington Commanders to spend a good amount of money once free agency kicks off on Monday, and I’m not alone.

In fact, the Commanders have been tagged as a team many expect ‘fireworks’ from, or ‘splash moves,’ and in the case of NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha, they are not only a team that could do this, but must.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Jeffri Chadiha Expects Fireworks From the Washington Commanders

“The Commanders currently rank in the top five in the league in projected salary-cap space, with over $70 million available,” Chadiha wrote of Washington. “They also have one of the most complicated roster situations, as 29 players from last season's 5-12 team are set to become unrestricted free agents, while a handful of other key starters are entering the final years of their contract in 2026.

“Washington reached the NFC Championship Game two years ago with quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Jayden Daniels﻿﻿﻿ winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, then fell back to the pack while Daniels missed 10 games with injuries. This franchise needs to make a slew of savvy moves to regain the look of a title contender.”

Injuries played a major role in the way things went down for the Commanders in 2025, but they weren’t the only reason. Those other reasons, primarily a lack of willingness or ability to adjust to the constantly shifting roster, led to the dismissal of several coaches, including both offensive and defensive coordinators.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How David Blough and Daronte Jones Will Shape the 2026 Roster

In their place, David Blough is expected to bring a Ben Johnson-like approach, and Daronte Jones comes from the Brian Flores tree but has been raised through the schools of other strong defensive minds along the way.

As we’ve heard more and more from both men and head coach Dan Quinn, versatility and the use of said versatility is the key.

“Once GM Adam Peters decides how to address aging veterans with expiring contracts (including wide receiver ﻿﻿﻿Deebo Samuel﻿﻿﻿, linebacker ﻿﻿﻿Bobby Wagner﻿﻿﻿, and tight end ﻿﻿﻿Zach Ertz﻿﻿﻿) and how best to approach potential extensions (with left tackle ﻿﻿﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿﻿﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿﻿﻿Daron Payne﻿﻿﻿ looking like obvious candidates), there are plenty of holes to fill on this roster. The offense needs more weapons at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. The defense must improve at edge rusher, linebacker, safety, and cornerback,” Chadiha continued in his column.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Peters told us that the door for Ertz to return wasn’t shut, but I don’t expect the team to sit on their hands waiting for his recovery updates either. Quinn told us the conversations about Wagner’s potential return had not happened as of that time, and Tunsil is expected to get an extension this offseason that will only raise the Commanders’ spending cap but lock in a key position for years. Meanwhile, Payne appears set to play out the final year of his current contract, as is.

The soon-to-be official release of cornerback Marshon Lattimore will actually push Washington over $80 million in cap space, the second-most in the NFL as of now.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who Adam Peters Could Target When NFL Free Agency Opens

“Some obvious names worth considering on offense are Seattle running back ﻿﻿﻿Kenneth Walker III﻿﻿﻿, Baltimore tight end ﻿﻿﻿Isaiah Likely﻿﻿﻿ and Indianapolis wide receiver Alec Pierce (although Peters, a former member of the 49ers front office who brought Samuel over from San Francisco last year, might also be interested in another free agent from his old workplace, ﻿﻿﻿Jauan Jennings﻿﻿﻿, or even a trade for disgruntled wideout ﻿﻿﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿﻿﻿),” Chadiha added. “Some intriguing names on defense are Philadelphia's Jaelan Phillips, Green Bay linebacker ﻿﻿﻿Quay Walker﻿﻿﻿, Jacksonville linebacker ﻿﻿﻿Devin Lloyd﻿﻿﻿ and Kansas City Chiefs safety ﻿﻿﻿Bryan Cook﻿﻿﻿. Peters hasn't been shy about making splashy moves in the past, both in free agency and via high-profile trades. It's safe to assume he'll take some huge swings in the coming weeks.”

The truth is, the number of intriguing names waiting for the Commanders to come calling is large and spread across every position of need. That makes predicting what Peters will do next week hard.

That said, teams don’t typically work as hard to clear cap space as Washington has, for no reason. Having cleared roughly $30 million in cap space since the start of the offseason, the moves are reminiscent of pulling a car back until you hear the gears clicking, waiting for your chance to let it fly.

Noon ET on Monday, March 9, Peters gets to let his go, and the results are expected to be pretty significant.

