Commanders Face Difficult Frankie Luvu Decision

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu is approaching a massive season for his future.

Luvu is going into his final season under contract with the Commanders and he needs to have a strong year in order to keep his career alive. ESPN insider John Keim believes an extension could be signed before the season, but it seems unlikely.

"A year ago, an extension would have been more likely. In his first season with Washington, Luvu recorded a career-high eight sacks and finished with 12 tackles for a loss. But Luvu, who has one year remaining on his contract, did not have a similar impact in his second year in D.C. He finished with three sacks while being forced to play more as an edge rusher due to numerous injuries at the position," Keim wrote.

"He's most effective as a blitzing linebacker, which could fit well in new coordinator Daronte Jones' system. But Washington can afford to wait and see how he plays next season."

Frankie Luvu Contract Extension Could Be on the Horizon

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu reacts after the game with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It might make sense for the Commanders to try and get Luvu on the books beyond 2026 because he is someone that will be hard to replace in free agency. Luvu is also expected to have a great season due to the addition of new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who really likes what he brings to the table.

“Love Frankie Luvu. Watched him on tape. He's a guy that before I even got here that we would watch and put on a tape in our meeting room. I love his athleticism. He's best going downhill, getting the match up on running backs, that's always a key," Jones said.

"You're going to hear that a lot in terms of match ability and putting guys in advantageous positions. He's best when he can go downhill, use his athleticism to win on edges, use his speed, so time distance and space to encounter those matchups. And you want to put him in that situation where he's matchable on the running back. And I think running backs are one of the guys, on offense that gets the least amount of reps and protections.”

If Luvu can bounce back with a great 2026 campaign, the Commanders could look to bring him back on a new deal. However, he will probably have other teams on his radar as well, which could complicate things moving forward.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.