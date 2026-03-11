Commanders Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion LB Leo Chenal

NFL free agency has been a frenzy through its first two days, and things have gotten even crazier now that the Baltimore Ravens have rescinded their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby after the former failed his physical.

The Washington Commanders have been doing work of their own, focusing heavily on the defensive side of the ball thus far in free agency, including landing highly sought-after edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

The Commanders are still building out their roster and have added a younger, more versatile linebacker to their linebacker core in former Kansas City Chief Leo Chenal.

Sources: Former #Chiefs LB Leo Chenal is signing with the #Commanders for 3 years $24.75M.



Chenal, just 25, won two Super Bowls in Kansas City and was a starter for 44 games. A strong addition. pic.twitter.com/QgwOtreuiM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2026

Chenal a Perfect Fit for Commanders, Daronte Jones

The Commanders may have slightly overpaid for Chenal, but it is still a strong, under-the-radar value signing for them that addresses a key need with minimal risk.

Chenal, who will turn 26 during the 2026 season, can be looked at as a potential replacement for Bobby Wagner, whose future with the Commanders is still up in the air.

Chenal is a versatile, physical off-ball linebacker who excels in run defense and blitzing, and while not the greatest at coverage, can do so well enough to get by. He brings speed, instincts, and a downhill play style that fits the mold of defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' aggressive, multi-front approach.

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chenal will be expected to take on a bigger role in Washington than he had in Kansas City, but he is entering his prime with low mileage. His elite athleticism will be a welcome sight to the Commanders' locker room, which has lacked juice and will immediately elevate Washington's coverage in space and add leadership along the way after winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Chenal may not have been the splashy name on the market for linebackers, but he will quietly become one of the best signings of the group this offseason. His signing offers excellent value, a strong scheme fit, and low-risk youth for a position of need. With general manager Adam Peters continuing to build out the roster smartly without overpaying, it brings stability and upside to the organization.

Signing Chenal is a solid move overall during a busy free agency period, and if he earns starting snaps as predicted and produces with them, it could look like a steal in just a year or two into his contract.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.