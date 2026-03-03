Commanders Settle Snyder-Era Lawsuit to Push Franchise Forward

The Washington Commanders’ ownership group, led by Josh Harris, has done a great job of turning the franchise around.

As evidenced by the results of recent NFLPA report cards, the Commanders have gone from an organization that just about everyone wanted to avoid to one that is not only appreciated by those inside the building but one that fans can be proud to root for again.

However, dark clouds rarely clear overnight. With remnants of the old regime still lingering, Washington leadership is taking a step to push some of those problems further into the rearview mirror.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris looks on prior to the 2025 NFL Madrid Game against the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Resolving a 2022 consumer protection lawsuit

“The corporation that owns the Washington Commanders will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit accusing Dan Snyder and other former owners of the team of covering up sexual assault allegations and the team's toxic and abusive culture to protect ticket sales,” WUSA9’s Sophie Rosenthal reported this week.

In 2022, the Commanders’ former ownership was accused of hiding internal investigation results, and Attorney General Brian Schwalb revealed the team had violated consumer protection laws by misleading fans in an effort to protect brand image and to maintain or even increase profits.

Harris and the current ownership group have worked diligently to increase not just the organization's image, but also the substance behind it. It’s something I’ve gotten to witness firsthand, as players, coaches, and staff alike have reported a better overall environment and appreciation for the efforts that have been and are still being made.

Praise from the Attorney General

Rosenthal’s report also quoted Schwalb saying, “The Commanders’ current owners have commendably opened a new chapter in the team’s history, committing to ensure all employees are protected from abuse and treated with dignity…Every business operating in the District has an obligation to provide honest information to its customers, and the Commanders’ loyal fanbase deserves no less. I want to thank the victims for coming forward to tell their stories – without their bravery, none of this would have come to light.”

With the settlement in place, the ownership group will pay the $1 million agreed amount to the District and has committed to continuing to maintain the changes that have occurred since taking control of the team.

Turning the page to the future

Upon his exit from the organization and the NFL as a whole, the previous owner of the Washington football team had to pay the league $60 million after an investigation found evidence of sexual harassment toward a team employee and other misconduct.

While one more step in moving Washington past its ugly history is being taken off the field, the team’s front office and coaching staff are hard at work constructing an offseason that will bring back the winning feeling of 2024, while leaving the bad taste of 2025 behind.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.