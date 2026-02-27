Commanders Have Big Zach Ertz Decision in Free Agency

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz is entering free agency this offseason.

The Commanders need to figure out whether or not to bring Ertz back despite undergoing torn ACL surgery a few months ago. Ertz is trying to get back for Week 1, which is why the Commanders could still be an option for him.

"One league source said Ertz does not want to end his career with a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 14. Ertz said he loved playing in Kingsbury's offense and reuniting with him could be a possibility. But, so far, Kingsbury remains unemployed after parting ways with Washington in January," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.

"Ertz was a valuable and reliable target for quarterback Jayden Daniels in their two seasons together, and the coaches raved about his practice habits and how it helped the younger tight ends. Ertz caught a combined 116 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Commanders want to find another pass-catching tight end, and Ertz will be 36 next season. If they don't re-sign him in the offseason, they could always gauge his health next summer if there's still a hole at the position."

Ertz Could Re-Sign With Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz lines up against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ertz comes with a big risk as he is dealing with a massive injury where he may never be the same, but he could return to form as well. The Commanders need a pass-catching tight end and Ertz knows how the offense moves, putting him at a head start when it comes to getting settled.

Regardless of whether the Commanders sign Ertz, the team should look into drafting a tight end at some point during the draft. Ben Sinnott and John Bates provide depth, but getting someone else into the mix will do a lot of good for the Commanders.

Ertz is proving that he still has some football in him, which means the Commanders have to at least consider the idea of running it back for a third consecutive season. With changes already coming to the offense, it might be in the Commanders' best interest to fully dive into the idea of a new-look unit, which wouldn't have Ertz in the locker room.

