Commanders Find Zach Ertz Replacement With Titans’ Chig Okonkwo Signing

Defense has dominated the Washington Commanders' free agency from outside of the organization, while many of the retained free agents have come on the offensive side of the ball.

The Commanders have been active in trying to obtain fresh faces on the offensive side of the ball, but haven't had much luck in doing so after striking out on a few top guys and, most recently, Romeo Doubs.

They might not have been able to get any skill on the outside just yet, but they have now gotten their first outside offensive free agent signing, landing former Tennessee Titans' tight end Chig Okonkwo on a three-year, nearly $30 million deal.

Gettin’ Chiggy with it: The #Commanders have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with TE Chig Okonkwo, per The Insiders.



The deal for the former #Titans was confirmed by his agents Jason Chayut and Jared Fox. pic.twitter.com/c5E5iTY4pN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2026

Okonkwo Returns to the DMV

Okonkwo, who played at Maryland, will be returning to the area with all likelihood to replace veteran Zach Ertz as the Commanders' starting tight end.

Signing Okonkwo is a strong, proactive move that addresses a clear need at tight end with a young, explosive playmaker, despite how high the franchise is on the development of Ben Sinnott and John Bates. While Okonkwo will likely start, we should expect all three to see the field in some sort of fashion throughout the season.

At just 26 years of age, Okonkwo will be entering his prime and will be a reliable pass catcher for Jayden Daniels. A dynamic seam-runner with yards after catch (YAC) ability and contested catch skills, Okonkwo will be a vital piece of what David Blough wants to do in his offense. Okonkwo provides a safety net for Daniels down low, but also provides a mismatch threat in the middle of the field to help balance out the offensive attack.

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In a thin tight end market, getting Okonkwo is a huge win for the Commanders, especially since he was able to produce in an expanded role this past season in Nashville.

Daniels' dual-threat ability thrives when he has an athletic tight end who wins in space and seams after the catch, which are Okonkwo's strengths, and the added juice of a red zone threat should only help diversify the offense beyond the wide receivers on the outside.

Overall, this signing is a huge win for the Commanders and their offense. Cost-effective, with a trusted and proven weapon, Okonkwo will start and hopefully produce even more with improved quarterback play, ultimately resulting in his contract looking like a steal as it plays out.

