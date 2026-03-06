Free Agent Tight End Smiles About Joining Commanders, Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders will be in the running for plenty of free agents once the legal tampering period begins this upcoming week, and while they will be retaining some of their own, they will undoubtedly bring in a decent haul of free agents from outside of the organization.

Defense will be of the utmost importance after being the worst in the league last season, but the Commanders' offense will also need a facelift.

Washington will look to add skill players outside and in the backfield, but they could also add to the tight end room with Zach Ertz set to enter free agency coming off an ACL tear. The Commanders could look to upgrade the room through free agency, and when speaking with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show, soon-to-be free agent Isaiah Likely gave some non-subtle body language when Adams brought up him teaming up with Jayden Daniels with the Commanders.

Free agent TE Isaiah Likely was asked about coming to the #Commanders 👀



Likely a Great Fit in Washington

The Commanders have said they are excited about what the young guys in Ben Sinnott and John Bates can bring to the offense this season, but it wouldn't hurt to add a proven guy like Likely to the group.

Turning 26 this offseason, Likely has been a solid contributor over the past four seasons with the Ravens, backing up and sharing time on the field with Mark Andrews.

Likely is expected to have plenty of suitors this offseason and would be a strong addition for the Commanders. He would fill the role formerly held by Ertz, offering explosive athletism and seam-running skills that would create mismatches within David Blough's offense.

Fitting into the scheme is a huge plus, and working with another dual-threat quarterback like Daniels will further showcase Likely's strengths.

The Commanders have cap flexibility, and Likely would fit seamlessly into that. Projections put him around $8-9 million AAV on a two to three-year deal. That's cost-effective for the Commanders' massive cap room and cheaper than some other options, while also offering a lower-risk. Likely could easily outplay that contract as a primary option, and while drafting a tight end is always a possibility, it's a relatively thin tight end class.

Washington is seemingly the perfect landing spot for Likely, but it will be up to the front office to make the decision on whether they are comfortable moving ahead with Bates and Sinnott, rather than continuing to add to the room to help supplement them.

